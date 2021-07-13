McInnis named to leadership council
Michelle McInnis, director of major events and workforce development at the Alliance Foundation and Leadership SW for the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance, was selected as a member of the Council for A Better Louisiana’s Leadership Louisiana Class of 2021.
Leadership Louisiana cultivates outstanding individuals who have demonstrated an interest and willingness to lead, are civic-minded, and share some measure of responsibility and commitment to help Louisiana move forward.
Also selected from SWLA was Steven Perez, vice president and commercial relationship manager for IberiaBank, and Craig Doland, owner of Hight-Doland Allstate.
Ochsner Christus partners with McNeese Athletics
The official health care provider of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans is extending its expertise to Lake Charles. With support from Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute, Ochsner Christus Health has been named the Official Sports Medicine Partner of McNeese Athletics.
In addition to professional relationships with the NFL’s Saints and NBA’s Pelicans, Ochsner Health serves collegiate and prep teams throughout Louisiana with more than 80 athletic trainers. At McNeese, Ochsner Christus Health will employ six full-time athletic trainers and four athletic training interns to support 400-plus student-athletes. These ATs will become a member of each team they serve. They will travel with the team and provide services for practices and games, as deemed necessary.
Ochsner Christus Health will also provide ongoing COVID-19 support, along with COVID mitigation plans and resources in compliance with NCAA regulations. All student-athletes will receive rigorous preseason physical examinations and ImPACT Concussion Testing. This concussion testing provides a vital baseline comparison post-injury using the ImPACT testing software. As the partnership evolves, McNeese student-athletes will soon have access to Ochsner’s innovative sports mental health, nutrition and performance training resources.
Andrade takes on new role
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana is happy to announce that Missy Andrade has been named the first chief impact officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana.
As chief impact officer, Andrade is responsible for leading the organization to carry out the Boys & Girls Clubs mission state-wide and grow the reach and influence of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana. Her role will include fundraising and marketing to raise awareness of the work and mission of the organization.
Additionally, Andrade will serve on the executive committee for each Boys & Girls Clubs chapter.
Andrade has served as CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs in Acadiana over the past three years, overseeing operations in St. Landry, Iberia, Vermilion and Lafayette parishes. During her tenure, she managed a $2 million budget and expanded to a sixth club site to serve nearly 5,000 youth in her region. Andrade led the expansion into two new regions, as well. In January, Andrade’s team opened the Cheniere Energy Club in Lake Charles, a community desperate for the programs offered by Boys & Girls Clubs after seeing multiple hurricanes in the past year amid the pandemic. A club site in Natchitoches is set to open early next year.
Espey named program manager
First Federal Investments is proud to announce the promotion of Nataliya Espey to program manager. Espey operates out of the First Federal Investments office in Lake Charles.
As program manager, Espey will oversee the investments program and is the primary liaison between the bank and the broker-dealer, Cetera Investment Services. Espey serves as chairman of the First Federal Investments Committee for quarterly reporting to the Board of Directors of the bank. She leads a team of advisors and sales associates who develop personalized investment strategies to fit each client’s situation.
Espey joined First Federal Investments in 2018. With more than 20 years of experience working for foreign, national, regional and local organizations, Espey has developed unmatched skills and knowledge that she uses every day. She has successfully passed Series 7 and Series 66 exams. She is registered as an Investment Advisor Representative with Cetera Investment Services and holds life, health and annuities insurance licenses.
Espey holds a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications, a bachelor’s degree in political science from Sofia University, and a master’s degree of business communication from University of St. Thomas.
She is a graduate from SWLA Leadership Program, Class of 2020.
McLeod honored by Who’s Who
The Rev. James L. McLeod has been presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who.
McLeod began his career as a minister with the Presbyterian Church from 1963 to 1985. Since 1985, he has served as minister for the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church and from 1988 to 1999, held a post at the First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Augusta, Ga. During that time he was also an educator at Georgia State schools from 1972 to 1991. From 1991 to 2003, he was active as the president of Brunswich Financial in Georgia.
McLeod received his bachelor’s from Washington and Lee University in Lexington City, Va., in 1959 and his Master of Arts and Bachelor of Divinity from Emory University in Atlanta in 1968. He earned his doctorate from Mississippi State University in 1972 and was ordained to ministry in 1963.
He is the author of “Flannery O’Connor and Me,” “A Season of Grace,” “Presbyterian Tradition in the South,” “Needed: National Referendums on Important Issues in the U.S.A. Today.”
McLeod was the brother of the late legislator and state Sen. William Lasater McLeod Jr. He was also the son of a pastor for many years at First Presbyterian Church, the Rev. William Lasater McLeod Sr. and his wife, Sara.
McLeod was first named to Who’s Who in America in 201.