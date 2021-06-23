With revitalized decor, comfortable seating and other amenities, customers will enjoy a new Wendy’s experience when they visit the remodeled restaurant at 115 U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff beginning Monday, June 28.
The restaurant, which was one of the many buildings damaged during Hurricane Laura, took nine months to do a complete remodel.
After the store was demolished by Hurricane Laura back in August, Joey Breaux, the director of operations said his team’s first priority was to make sure his team was safe.
“Our crew members and management team were all displaced to other locations for employment while the new store is being built. It was a tough time for all of us, even our regular guests who had not only enjoyed eating at Wendy’s but also built relationships with our team,” Breaux said.
This location will be the newest design in the state of Louisiana being built with a large patio in the front of the building. The interior showcases open, bright dining areas with multiple seating options, including private booths, lounge seating and a Wi-Fi bar.