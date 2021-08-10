A Lake Charles pharmacist’s formulation for burns is giving relief to growing numbers of cancer patients and others with skin issues — with growing sales nationwide.
The product is ScleraCare, a topical anesthetic gel.
It was compounded by pharmacist James “JJ” Gibson, who owns JJ’s Prescription Specialties at 4070 Nelson Road.
ScleraCare is designed to relieve pain from burns, including the post-radiation burns of cancer treatments. It also eases the effects of accidental burns — as well as the problems from rashes, insect bites and scrapes.
Gibson said the difference from other products is that ScleraCare does more than offer relief from pain and discomfort — it also addresses the health and healing of the skin.
“It works to help heal the affected dermal layer of skin and protect its integrity,” Gibson said.
Today, its success can be measured not just by the curbside delivery at Gibson’s pharmacy, but also by its new national online sales and the interest in the product expressed by regional cancer centers and hospital systems in Mississippi and Alabama.
While ScleraCare is now available over the counter, its roots rest in prescription medicine.
In short, ScleraCare is a local success story that was 16 years in the making.
Gibson was approached to address local patient needs. He realized that many medications only had a single use — to eliminate pain. He saw a need for a product that not only eliminated the pain, but also preserved the integrity of the dermal layer of the skin — to allow the body to be able to heal itself more efficiently and naturally. He added his own innovation, taking a former prescription-based active ingredient to create a new preparation.
Gibson’s formulation was originally used as local relief for:
• Cancer patients with post-radiation dermatitis — radiation burns.
• Accidental burn victims.
• People who underwent elective treatments that cause burns.
• People needing medical care for certain skin conditions.
At first, the formulation was only available to local cancer patients whose oncologist would referred them to Gibson for help — and to people like the local mom whose child was badly burned in a barbecue grill accident. As people found the preparation to be effective, both the numbers of users and the range of uses increased.
Word-of-mouth grew, too — even among advocates for cancer care.
The formulation eventually was given its own name, then shelf space in Gibson’s pharmacy — and it now its own product website for online sales, scleracare.com.
Actually, the first person to benefit from ScleraCare in its current, widely available form was Gibson’s wife.
Teri Gibson is a recent breast cancer survivor. When the first shipment of ScleraCare arrived at their home, Gibson was about to begin her first round of radiation. She tried it for her radiation burns and skin issues from cancer treatment — and got relief and healing.
“Never in the world did I think be my own wife who’d be the very first person to try this new, over-the-counter product,” JJ Gibson said.
Now, ScleraCare is now purchased for multiple uses — and helps people nationally as an over-the-counter product to heal and nourish skin.