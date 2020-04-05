N1904P62004C.TIF

"What's Open" is a new feature the American Press has added to its website that goes to the heart of just that – getting information to the community on the status of our local businesses. Businesses throughout Southwest Louisiana can use the feature to communicate this information, which will be housed in one location accessible to all.

Add your business now, and let the community know 'What's Open'

Local organizations can share their status now by following these easy steps:

1. On your computer or mobile device, go to americanpress.com and click “Add My Business” on the “What’s Open” ticker.

2. Fill out the form with your basic business information and choose a status such as, “Open as usual,” “Booking for the future,” or “Carryout only.” This is displayed next to your business name on the “What’s Open” ticker. You can change this anytime you choose.

3. Upgrades to your listing are available and include expanded information on your business, featured positions and options to post deals and even publish in the American Press in our Saturday editions. Adding these upgrades are optional.

4. Click confirm your listing and you’re done. Changes are posted immediately on the site ticker and you are free to make updates and additions to your listing at your convenience.

Many businesses are operating outside of normal hours, from their home, or just taking appointments for when they open in the future. American Press wants to offer a space for all businesses and organizations to share their business status and keep the public informed. 

Any business, church or organization can post their status free of charge.

This is just one of the many ways American Press is trying to help the community, businesses and individuals navigate this unusual time in our nation’s history. If you operate a local business, let the public know your status.

While the next few weeks or longer will certainly be challenging, we can count on each other to make it through.

If you have any questions, reach out to us at webmaster@americanpress.com or contact your American Press Sales Executive. 

