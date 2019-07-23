Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, the parent company of Magnolia LNG, is moving its headquarters from Australia to the U.S. — a decision officials said will benefit investors and set up the company for success down the road.
The board of directors for LNG Limited made the announcement on Monday. Micah Hirschfield, LNG Limited senior manager of communications and investor relations, said the company will be traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, pending regulatory and shareholder approval.
"From a financial standpoint, it's an opportunity for people in the U.S. to invest in us," he said.
Moving the company's headquarters is about "being properly valued" when compared to related companies already based in the U.S., he said.
"It makes sense given our focus," Hirschfield said. "There are no companies like LNG Limited in Australia."
The planned Magnolia export terminal in Lake Charles has already received a permit from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to produce 8 million metric tons of LNG annually. An attempt to increase production by 800,000 metric tons of LNG per year is being sought by the company.
Paul J. Cavicchi, LNG Limited chairman, said in a statement that the change will benefit shareholders "by properly positioning and valuing the company for future success."
LNG Limited will "keep regular, transparent" communication with shareholders, Hirschfield said. A meeting with Lake Charles-based shareholders is planned for sometime this fall, he said.
"We continue to be very grateful of the support we get from the Lake Charles community" he said.
Greg Vesey, LNG Limited managing director and CEO, said in a statement that the move could be complete later this year or by early 2020.