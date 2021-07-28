A lightning strike on July 13 causing LyondellBasell to lose steam and electricity, making it necessary to close its plant
No safety and no process safety events resulted from the incident, according to Kara Slaughter, communication advisor, Global External Affairs. No one was injured.
“Lightning strike events are possible at all plants,” Slaughter said in an email to the American Press. “Typically the grounding protection systems channel the electricity into the ground with no impact.”
The plant was able to safely shut down and utilize the flares in place to safely burn off excess materials.
LyondellBasell’s Westlake plant produces polypropylene used to make clothing, food packaging, household furnishings, automotive parts and home building materials.
The plant has about 230 employees and contractors at this time.