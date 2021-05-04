The city of Leesville has secured over $2.5 million in federal funds to be used for the revitalization of Entrance Road, according to officials.
According to Mayor Rick Allen, $500,000 has been secured by State Sen. Mike Reese, R-Leesville, in priority one Capital Outlay funds, along with another $2 million in priority one that will allow construction to begin this year on the highway that serves as the only direct access route to the main gate entrance of Fort Polk.
An additional $4 million has been secured by Reese in priority five funding, which Allen said he hopes will be moved up in priority to allow for construction to be completed on the highway by next year. The highway was officially annexed into Leesville city limits last year, despite legal opposition from the Town of New Llano. A court filing by the town has since been dismissed, and now Leesville city officials say they are ready to witness the transformation of the highway that they believe holds great potential.
“We have already seen massive changes in property appearance since the city has put zoning ordinances in place. We are absolutely sure Fort Polk Entrance Road will become the economic corridor it should have always been with new restaurants and shopping that is easily accessible to our military families,” Allen stated.
By annexing the highway, businesses located there are now subject to Leesville city codes and zoning ordinances, but it now also allows them access to city water and sewer lines being installed in the area. That access was gravely limited when the highway was within New Llano limits, and prevented potential store owners from being able to bring new businesses to the popular highway.
“With the completion of this project, the city will be able to offer this vital municipal service to established businesses while also implementing standard city codes and ordinances to improve the appearance of the area. In addition, new businesses that may want to locate in close proximity to Fort Polk can do so without having to develop their own individual sewer treatment plant, if they are even able to obtain a permit,” Sen. Reese stated.
The capital outlay funding secured by Sen. Reese will require the city of Leesville to match 25 percent of the funds, but Allen said he fully believes the project is worthwhile. He said that already, he is seeing a positive response from existing businesses since the annexation.
“Being under city ordinances allowed some local businesses to sell alcohol on Sunday for the very first time, and they are telling me that has already increased their revenue and are very thankful,” Allen stated.
In addition to providing water and sewer line access, the federal funds will also be used to add street lights and improve the infrastructure of the road.