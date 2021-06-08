We live in a time of crisis and seemingly enumerable challenges. Inequality, chronic diseases, environmental degradation, increasing severe weather pattern are existential threats and are difficult to refute or ignore. If left unchecked these issues represent an escalating probability for more crisis and disaster.
How we navigate and find solutions to these challenges not only affect society today but also impacts the future. These challenges are complex; however, the single most important aspect to finding solutions can be summarized in a word – leadership.
Societies evolve over time. How we live and approach challenges must be reimagined to meet the needs of people we serve in this era. The vitality of societies today and in the future depends less on technology and innovation and more on smart effective leadership. Therefore, how should we lead during times of crisis and uncertainty? Consider the following:
Change
Embrace change – it’s inevitable. Change is happening at an increasingly fast pace. The next 5 years will be different from the previous 5 years. However, some crisis and challenges can be avoided by making well informed decisions ahead of time. The decisions leaders make today not only help address current challenges, but they simultaneously help eliminate possible future crisis and challenges.
Leadership
Leadership does not require scientific or intellectual analysis, just wisdom. Wisdom is properly assessing the facts and circumstances and acting appropriately to avoid crisis and challenge later. If smart effective leadership and well-informed decisions are disregarded, the consequences may not manifest immediately but they will manifest later in the form of crisis and challenge.
History
History is a great teacher. Learn from it or be prepared to repeat it. We operate using assumptions forged by our past; therefore, solutions to some crisis and challenges are not only found in present circumstances, but in the past that created the culture that produced the crisis and challenges. Understand the past and you will gain insights about how to resolve issues today.
People
Crisis and challenge don’t always occur suddenly without cause. They are created by decisions and actions, or the lack thereof, over a course of time. Smart leaders don’t just identify challenges – they surround themselves with people that have relevant experience who can create smart, effective solutions. Problems don’t solve themselves; people do.
Common sense
Common sense isn’t always common nor in abundant supply. Don’t ignore simple solutions that arise from common intelligence. Be impartial and solve problems quickly and fairly knowing that your decisions are well-intended and in the best interest of everyone.
Collectively, we have the answers to our challenges and there is no limit to what we can accomplish if we work together. No one can solve these challenges alone, but collectively and collaboratively we can solve crisis and challenges. The leadership and decisions, or lack thereof, today will shape the future.
Russell Richard, a Lake Charles native, is senior vice president for the Center for Houston’s Future in Houston, Texas. He is the author of “Leadership, The View From Here” and “Beyond Words, An Intersection of Philosophy, Inspiration and Poetry.” He is a regular guest contributor for print and digital publications. Contact him at www.russellrichardrr.com