Members of the Lake Charles Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Policy Committee met Monday to hear and review a recommendation for one of three proposed alternatives to replace the aging Interstate 10-Calcasieu River bridge.
The Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Technical Advisory Committee recommended Alternative 5G. It’s the least expensive of the three alternatives being proposed, with an estimated price tag of $947 million.
A description by the state Department of Transportation and Development said Alternative 5G calls for “a bridge with the westbound approach built on a retaining wall for the I-10 mainline over the Calcasieu River, allowing a fully directional interchange elevated over the mainline.” Sampson Street would be elevated to connect four ramps to the interstate, and railroad tracks on the south side of the bridge would be relocated.
The Technical Advisory Committee also called for Kansas City Southern Railroad, the state DOTD, and Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey to have a satisfactory collaboration on the Westlake Riverfront Development Project. It also said Alternative 5G should have “iconic” features, which may include the cross pistols found on the existing I-10 bridge, LED lighting, and a cable stayed effect for aesthetics.
George Swift, president/CEO of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance, also spoke on behalf of the I-10 Bridge Task Force. The task force is recommending bicycle/pedestrian infrastructure be part of the new bridge to connect both sides of the Calcasieu River.
Mike Hollier, executive director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Imperial Calcasieu Regional Planning and Development Commission, said the Transportation Policy Committee is tentatively set to meet May 3 to accept the recommendations. Once a decision is made, Hollier said, that will begin a negotiation effort between the MPO and the state Department of Transportation and Development.
Hollier said the effort to secure a new I-10 bridge has been a long time coming.
“Our files go back 30 years for a new bridge,” he said. “I’d like to see the files closed on this thing as soon as possible. This effort has a real strong local push to make it happen now.”