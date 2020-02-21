LC airport getting $2 million grant

Lake Charles Regional Airport will get a federal grant worth $2 million for two projects, including a new jetway that Executive Director Heath Allen said could be instrumental in securing service to Charlotte, N.C.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration will be used to build a new jetway, or passenger boarding bridge, and a new canopy. Another $200,000 grant will be spent on a multi-year marketing program.
Allen said Thursday that airport officials are having conversations with American Airlines about getting flights from Lake Charles to Charlotte. Adding a third jetway, he said, could help secure that service.
"That's definitely our No. 1 target," Allen said. "We've been shooting for East Coast service for quite some time. There's nothing concrete at all, but we want to be prepared for it if we are successful."
A third jetway will also help with delayed flights or when flights are rerouted for weather, Allen said.
"It's just adding capacity to the airport," he said.
The new canopy will be located on the front curb of the terminal and will provide a covered setting when passengers load and unload their luggage, Allen said. Having no area to protect from rain was "one of the only complaints" heard when the new terminal opened in 2009.
"Hopefully, we'll address that issue," he said.
Allen said the grant will cover the first phase of work on the canopy. A second phase will likely be funded by another federal grant in 2021.
The $2 million federal grant includes a 10 percent match from the state.
The $200,000 grant from the 2019 Small Community Air Service Development Program will help the airport's marketing efforts, Allen said. The grant, applied for by the airport last year, is designed to help "small communities that want to enhance air service," he said.
Allen said the airport recently secured an additional flight with United Airlines. The larger airplane has 76 seats and a first-class cabin.
"It feels like a much larger aircraft," he said. "It's the first first-class cabin that United/Continental has brought into our area since they've been here."
Allen thanked the federal delegation for helping secure the grants.
"It's a huge help for the region in terms of the impact on the economy," he said.
Other grants include $72,000 to upgrade taxiway lighting at Chennault International Airport and $356,700 to repair 5,000 feet of existing runway and 1,000 feet of the existing taxiway surface at Jennings Airport.
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, said in a statement on Wednesday that the grants will benefit the airports and economies in the region. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said the money will aid in making flights quicker and safer.