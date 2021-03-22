Landry includes La. in Keystone lawsuit

AG-refuses-to-give-us-break

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry

Attorney General Jeff Landry has joined Louisiana to a 21-state coalition petitioning the Southern District of Texas to invalidate the Biden executive order canceling the construction and operation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

“In the blink of an eye and through executive fiat, the Biden administration unleashed a flood of action designed to destroy our oil and gas industry and thousands of jobs,” said Landry.

“The Biden order not only violates federal law and Constitutional safeguards; but it also threatens jobs, our state and local economies, and even the environment he purportedly wants to protect. It should concern every person that the price of gas started going up the day he picked up his pen and began threatening financial stability for the hard-working people of Louisiana.”

The lawsuit seeks to invalidate the portion of Executive Order 13990 canceling the KXLP cross-border permit - originally authorized by Congress nearly a decade ago.

“Congress has the power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce, and no president has the power to overturn permits granted by an Act of Congress,” said Landry. “Hopefully, this suit will remind the Biden administration of these facts.”

The pipeline is supposed to deliver 830,000 barrels of crude each day, feeding Gulf Coast refineries that employ thousands of workers and indirectly create thousands more jobs.

Project advocates anticipate it will generate more than $2 billion in earnings, providing tens of millions of dollars to state and local governments along its routes - including 17 areas with minority and/or low-income populations.

“Whether off Louisiana’s coast or in Montana’s shale fields, drilling equals jobs,” said Landry. “I will continue to do all that I can to defend those jobs and the Constitution from abusive federal overreach.”

The lawsuit is being led by the attorneys general of Montana and Texas and being supported by the attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

