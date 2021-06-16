Is your business prepared for a disaster?

We have now entered hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency predicts a range of 13 to 20 named storms. Six to 10 of those could become hurricanes. Although an area of distributed weather in the Bay of Campeche could develop into a tropical depression by the middle of this week, it’s not time to panic about the weather. It’s time to plan.
If you’re a business owner, are you prepared for disaster? That was the topic at the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce luncheon last week. Kimberly Thomas of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center was guest speaker.
Thomas said being disaster-ready means having the right paperwork/digital files immediately available to apply for loans, grants and other assistance. It also means having the right business insurance coverage and knowing exactly what the policy does and does not cover, including deductible expectations.
Thomas’ talk started with an alarming statistic: 40 to 60 percent of small businesses never reopen after a disaster.
“Disasters do refer to hurricanes, ice storms and floods,” Thomas said, “but a disaster can also be a fire, low revenue, pandemic, death or illness.”
She is in a unique position to offer advice to small business owners, not only because of her extensive experience in lending, but also because she saw, first-hand, the struggles business owners faced after Hurricane Laura. They were not prepared to apply for financial assistance they needed, whether that was a loan, a grant or some other type of assistance that was available. Some didn’t even realize what they needed.
“Many of these applicants were credit-worthy, but we were not able to assist them because they did not have the documents they needed,” Thomas said. “If you’re relying on your tax preparer or CPA for those documents, now’s the time to have a conversation with them.”
Business owners should find out how these professionals are saving the appropriate documents, and how those documents can be made accessible.
“Guess what, your accountant or your CPA also lives here and will also be evacuating,” she said.
Thomas said only one in five business owners spend time preparing for disaster, whereas big businesses spend 10 days per month.
Thomas had been living in Houston and made her move to Lake Charles on Aug. 26, the day before the storm. When it was safe to return, she went right to work at the one-stop location for businesses to access specialized help, at the Southwest Entrepreneurial and Economic Development (SEED) Center.
“It was one of the few locations with electricity and Internet access,” Thomas said.
(The Small Business Development Center offices are on the McNeese campus.)
“Whether you are applying for a loan from a bank, FEMA, SBA, your uncle, cousin or grandmother, this is what you need to prove that you are ready and willing to accept a loan and pay it back,” she said.
1. Keep all documents in one place. Back the documents up in The Cloud or on a jump drive. Paper documents should be stored in an airtight container, along with other important documents that stay with evacuators.
2. Know how an organization is “built” – a corporation, a limited liability corporation or a partnership, as well as the percentage each partner holds — and provide the documents to show it.
3. Know what it would cost to get the business up and running again. Thomas said many business owners, even the most passionate, don’t know exactly what it would cost to replace equipment, for example. “Let’s say you make ice cream,” she said, “and you ask for $2,800 to replace your ice cream machine. Then you discover the actual cost of the machine is $3,468.26. Now you’re short.”
Thomas reminded business owners that if they are prepared, disasters might provide an opportunity to grow business. She gave the example of dump truck drivers positioned to apply for loans and government contracts and flooring experts.
Is your business
insurance-ready for disaster?
Thomas shared examples of business insurance of which she wasn’t aware until meeting with state officials after the hurricanes.
1. Home-based insurance
“Let’s say you have a fire in your home and the adjuster visits and discovers you had a home office set up, but no home office insurance,” she said. “He could decline paying for the office equipment lost in the fire because that’s a business. Let’s say you have a tax preparation business in the home and a customer comes loaded down with so much paperwork, she trips, falls and injures herself. That customer wasn’t there to visit you in your home. She was there to do business. That would require a separate type of coverage than provided by your home-owner’s policy.”
2. Key person coverage helps protect a company in the case of an untimely death of a top salesperson, executive or business owner.
3. Builders Insurance helps protect construction projects, and can help protect construction projects from fire, lightning, hail, explosions, theft, vandalism, and acts of God. It helps protect materials, supplies and equipment on site, in transit and at other locations.
4. Loss of rental income protects landlords against the risk that a property will be unable to be rented out due to damage cause by an event covered by insurance, such as fire, lightning, wind or hail.
Thomas said to make sure insurance agents are licensed to sell what they sell. Invite the agent to the operation so they know the ins and outs of the business and can recommend coverage that might be needed. Ask about deductibles. Read the small print and disclaimers.
Small business owners can avail themselves of more helpful services from Thomas and other staff at LSBDC, such as confidential consulting to existing and potential business owners at no cost. Experienced and professional consultants analyze the market and find new customers for your business, identify strategies to build your brand in a growing economy and turn ideas into profitable business ventures through one-on-one consulting services.