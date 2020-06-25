Industrial company announces plans to open Lake Charles facility

Etheredge Industrial Services, a Shreveport-based company that performs on-site service repairs for the manufacturing and transportation industries, is bringing in a new electric motor and mechanical repair facility near Lake Charles, officials announced Wednesday.
A press release from Etheredge said the expansion is a $433,000 capital investment, creating three new direct jobs in Calcasieu Parish and transferring two additional jobs from its location in Tyler, Texas.
The direct jobs will provide an average salary of $47,600, including benefits.
More than 60 existing jobs will remain in place, the majority being from Etheredge's Shreveport site.
The company provides repairs and refurbishing for various industries, including petrochemical, paper, mining, railroad and wood products. Gov. John Bel Edwards said the Lake Charles expansion is important because of Etheredge's support of major industries throughout the state.
Etheredge has been operating for more than 30 years, serving northern Louisiana, eastern Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and other states. CEO Mike Etheredge said keeping a strong presence in the Gulf Coast region "is essential to continuing that growth for many years to come."
Tony Stelly, District 10 Calcasieu Parish police juror, said the expansion proves the strength of the region's ongoing economic development.
George Swift, Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance president/CEO, said the region's numerous industries will benefit from the company's expansion.
Discussions between Louisiana Economic Development and Etheredge to expand into Calcasieu Parish began in May 2019.
In other news, Sasol officials announced on Tuesday that the Guerbet alcohol unit at its Lake Charles Chemicals Project site achieved beneficial operations on June 19. Three days earlier, the Ziegler alcohol unit achieved beneficial operations. These two units bring the amount of Sasol's online nameplate capacity to 86 percent.
The Guerbet unit in Lake Charles is Sasol's second Guerbet site worldwide and the largest Guerbet alcohol plant in the world, with a nameplate capacity of 30,000 tons per year.
The Ziegler unit is an extension of Sasol's existing Ziegler plant at the Lake Charles site. It's the largest of its kind worldwide, with a nameplate capacity of 173,000 tons per year of alcohol and 32,000 tons per year of alumina.
The low-density polyethylene plant, the final unit yet to come online at the Lake Charles site, is set to reach beneficial operations by the end of September, officials said.
