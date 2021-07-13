As the travel and tourism industry continues to rebound, employers need employees to capitalize on pent-up demand, especially in the restaurant, casino and hotel industry.
To bring candidates together with job openings, Visit Lake Charles has partnered with the American Jobs Center, the city of Lake Charles, Sowela and the SWLA Economic Development Alliance to assist with matching employers and candidates to relieve the labor shortage. The Hospitality Career Fair will take place 9 a.m. – noon Wednesday, July 21, at the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall, 900 N. Lakeshore Drive.
The shortage can be seen across the US. In Galveston, Texas, and at Florida beaches this summer, help wanted signs are posted at many restaurants and hotels. Closer to home, Michael Jackson, manager of the Ryan Street Roly Poly said finding employees is his biggest struggle now. He’s dealing with not only the lifting of COVID restrictions, but the summer is ending and some of his best help will be returning to high school or college full time.
“It seems like there are no qualified applicants out there,” he said. “Those who apply via social media platforms and ask for interviews don’t show up. I had four interviews scheduled for today and only one candidate showed up.”
Jackson said he gets calls from the Louisiana Workforce Commission regularly about past employees. He said one person he let go because the employee didn’t call in or show up for work three times in three weeks was able to receive unemployment.
“Running short-staffed means my good employees are getting hit and that’s not fair,” Jackson said. “Plus, we can’t give the customer service experience we had in the past.”
This business starts employees at $8.75 and re-evaluates in 30 days.
Shane Nelson, owner of Coconuts in DeQuincy, said, “people make more living off the system right now. We can’t compete with $15 an hour. We pay $8 and up, depending on experience.”
He has the same experience as Jackson. People make appointments for interviews and don’t show up.
“Most of my employees are friends and family,” Nelson said. “If not for them, I would not be open.”
“Visit Lake Charles is committed to ensuring that the hospitality industry remains a strong economic force, and this event can open doors. The opportunities range widely from full-time to part-time, and we are eager to connect candidates with the right employers so that our destination can meet the demands of the visiting public,” said Kyle Edmiston, president/CEO of Visit Lake Charles.
As the event will start promptly at 9 a.m., employers will be allowed to enter the room at 7:30 a.m. to set up their booth equipped with seating for two hiring managers and one candidate. Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of resumes and be prepared to fill out applications on site.
For more details on this event and to register as an employer, log on to www.visitlakecharles.org/careerfair. Should you have any additional questions, please reach out to Taylor Stanley, senior sales manager at Visit Lake Charles, at tstanley@visitlakecharles.org or 240-5779.