Funds requested for new Joint Operations Center at Fort Polk

A $55 million Army Military Construction Project for a new Joint Operations Center at Fort Polk’s Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) has been included in the Biden Administration’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget request, according to a release from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.
Fort Polk’s Joint Operations Center serves as the hub for all communications and movements during JRTC training at the Vernon Parish installation. The present facility was put in place in 1993 and intended as a temporary operations center.
Fort Polk Progress Chairman and Leesville Mayor Rick Allen said that he spoke for the full FPP board when saying everyone was “excited” to see the JOC appear in the Department of Defense budget.
“We are thankful that President Biden recognized the need to modernize the JOC at Fort Polk. Congressman Mike Johnson, U.S. Sen. Kennedy and U.S. Sen. Cassidy were key players in getting this in the budget. Gov. John Bel Edwards has also proved time and time again that he understands and supports Fort Polk and its mission. (State) Sen. Mike Reese’s leadership has also been key in keeping Fort Polk on the radar with the state. Secretary (Louisiana Economic Development) Don Pierson and his team are second to none when it comes to the critical support we need for Fort Polk. As mayor of Leesville, I can tell you that the community and I understand that the commitments made in the land acquisition and many other sacrifices are paying off in a big way,” Allen stated.
The FY22 budget request from the Biden Administration requests a total $753 billion in national security funding, an increase of 1.6 percent over the previous fiscal year that includes $715 billion for the Department of Defense in discretionary spending accounts.
Of that total, $172.7 billion has been requested solely for the Army, and would continue funding for key rotations and exercises at Fort Polk’s JRTC, including Green Flag East, a simulated combat operation held between Barksdale Air Force Base and Fort Polk that employs air support and communications between air and ground forces, according to Fort Polk Progress officials.
In a release from FPP, Edwards said he was encouraged by the funding commitments represented in President Biden’s defense budget.
“Louisiana plays a key role in the security of our nation and it’s critical that we continue to invest in our military installations and support our service members,” Edwards stated.
U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) also praised the proposed budget’s support for Fort Polk.
“The current JOC is years overdue for an upgrade, and new facilities will provide our service members the most realistic training experience possible. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I look forward to working with my colleagues to help turn this proposal into law this year,” Johnson said.