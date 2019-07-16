A 2018 Louisiana Economic Development study found that military spending in the state accounts for $7.7 billion in annual economic output. Fort Polk was responsible for an estimated $1.6 billion of that total.
The data was presented by Mike Reese, president of Fort Polk Progress, who spoke at the July meeting of the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce.
"Fort Polk, Barksdale Air Force Base and Naval Support Activity in New Orleans make up three of the top five largest economic impacts in the state of Louisiana, as well as the largest employers in the state," he said.
Reese said Fort Polk Progress is a regional organization that coordinates the efforts of local communities, the state and congressional delegates to support soldiers and their families stationed in Louisiana.
The organization conducts an impact study every two years to assess Fort Polk's contributions to the state's economy, he said.
"What we did not do, prior to 2015, was to treat Fort Polk and our other Department of Defense assets in the state like the business and industry they are," Reese said.
Fort Polk accounts for more than 14,000 state jobs and $760 million in payroll. DoD-related output provides a total of more than 77,000 jobs and $280 million in state and local taxes. Also, one out of every 25 jobs in the state are military — 53,000 direct jobs at military facilities and 24,000 indirect and induced jobs.
However, these major contributors to the state's economy are vulnerable to federal budget cuts.
Reese said the Budget Control Act and Sequestration will result in a cut of nearly $100 billion to the Defense budget in January 2020.
Currently, the Democrats in both the House and Senate are requesting increases in defense and non-defense spending, and Senate Republicans are urging the White House to accept additional non-defense spending to avoid the one-year CR and Sequestration. Other factors in play include an increase in the debt ceiling and border wall funding.
If the budget reduction occurs, Reese said the first thing to be cut is training and the size of the U.S. Army. And that will have an immediate impact on the economy of the state.
Reese said Fort Polk offers "the most realistic, relevant training that the Army has anywhere in the world."
"It makes that worst day in combat defending our country somewhere around the world better than the worst day they received out at Fort Polk."
According to Reese about 8,000 soldiers come from all across the United States and encampments in Hawaii, Korea and around Europe monthly to train at the Joint Readiness Training Center.
Joint troops from other countries train there as well and around 4,000 citizens offer support as role players in combat scenarios. Reese said there are mock villages and subterranean training and the Air Force is involved in close air support combat.
There are also external concerns that must be addressed to keep Fort Polk and the JRTC running smoothly, he said. Fort Polk has facilities throughout Vernon Parish, making the use of state highways a necessity.
"A lot of those state highways are substandard — two lanes, no shoulders, no fog line, narrow bridges supported by wooden timbers," Reese said.
He said those flaws hinder efforts to recruit new mission growth.
"The federal government, prior to now, could not spend money outside the installation on a state highway and the state government can't come on the installation and spend money on federally-owned property," he continued.
To get the infrastructure up to standard, two years ago the FPP worked with other states and Louisiana's congressional delegation to create the Defense Community Infrastructure Program.
"It was a grant pool of funds at the federal level that made it possible for defense communities to apply for grants to repair state roads that had some type of military impetus — in this case connecting our military training grounds," said Reese.
About $30 million has now been appropriated for the DCIP nationwide. Currently there are four grant requests pending for Fort Polk, totaling around $40 million for overpass and underpass construction, and the stabilization, widening and shoulder improvements along state highways.
"We're very confident we'll be able to secure at least six to eight million," said Reese.