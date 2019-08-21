Officials with Venture Global LNG announced on Monday that the $5.8 billion Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility and associated TransCameron pipeline in Cameron Parish reached final investment decision.
Mike Sabel and Bob Pender, co-CEOs of Venture Global, issued a statement thanking the project's partners in construction and foundation customers, along with the lenders and local partners in Cameron Parish.
"The closing of our financing is the culmination of years of hard work," the statement reads. "Our goal has always been to lower the cost of electricity by delivering clean, low-cost LNG to the world."
A news release from Venture Global stated that Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners provided a $1.3 billion equity investment for the project.
The facility, under construction since February, is expected to start commercial operations in 2022. The facility is situated at a 1,000-acre site at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to produce 10 million tons of LNG per year.
The Calcasieu Pass facility received FERC approval in February and received non-FTA export authorization from the U.S. Energy Department soon after. The terminal has 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreements with Shell, BP, Edison S.p.A., Galp, Repsol and PGNiG.
Venture Global is also developing an export facility in Plaquemines Parish that is expected to produce 20 million tons of LNG annually.
Online: venturegloballng.com