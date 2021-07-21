Sugarcane Townes, a $200 million dollar, 200-acre tract residential development broke ground here in 2017. A longer-than -usual lapse between startup and final permitting coupled with recent extreme weather events held up the grand opening, but two Acadian-style homes are now available and five lots have been sold.
When completed, Sugarcane Townes will offer 515 single-family homes from 1,400 square feet to 3,000 square feet; 144 multi-family units; 100-plus active adult living community units for ages 55 and over; a state-of-the-art sports club and a strip mall.
Minutes from Lake Charles, the development is located two miles from Iowa Exit 43. It’s less than two miles from the new Iowa Middle School and High School and less than three miles from J.I. Watson Elementary School, the top-ranking schools in the district.
Local real estate broker Lydia Holland said it is one of the top three residential communities approved in Calcasieu Parish history.
“The developer has partnered with world-renowned architect Rick Harrison to design a community that redefines beauty,” Holland said.
Features include a well-designed grand entrance, lakes and landscaping.
RE/MAX Realty Pros originally held the listing, but when Holland bought out the company, the listing was then transferred to RE/MAX One.
“This project was undertaken to create a new standard of affordable lifestyle through innovation, quality of life and environmental responsibility,” Holland noted.