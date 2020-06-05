Not long after the Australian parent company of Magnolia LNG terminated a deal with a British energy infrastructure firm to buy the Lake Charles export terminal, a new buyer came in and purchased it, officials said.

According to a May 26 statement issued by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the Delaware-based Magnolia LNG Holdings LLC purchased Magnolia LNG from its parent company, Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, for $2 million.

Earlier, LNG Ltd. announced on May 12 that it had entered into a binding sale transaction with Global Energy Megatrend Limited to sell Magnolia LNG for $2.25 million.

However, LNG Ltd. terminated that deal on May 25 because of Global Energy's "failure to close the transaction within the required time frame," the statement reads.

The agreement also includes a promissory note if the Magnolia LNG project "reaches financial close and a notice to proceed has been issued for the initiation of construction," the statement reads.

Both Magnolia LNG Holdings and LNG Ltd. have agreed to work jointly on a possible recapitalization project that could wrap up by Nov. 30. According to a report by The Advocate, it includes land, permits, engineering plans and a development contract.

Officials with LNG Ltd. announced last July that the company planned to move its headquarters from Australia to the U.S.

Construction has yet to start on the Magnolia LNG project, which is expected to produce 8.8 million metric tons of LNG annually. The project has received permits from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

More from this section

Asia Today: Indonesia records single-day high in new cases

  • Updated

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia reported nearly 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, a new single-day high for the country that brought its total caseload past 30,000, as the government unveiled an enhanced stimulus package worth $47.6 billion to anchor the virus-battered economy.

Citing jobs, Trump claims victory over virus, econ collapse

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump effectively claimed victory over the economic crisis and COVID-19 on Friday as well as major progress against racial inequality, heartily embracing a better-than-expected jobs report in hopes of convincing a discouraged nation he deserves another four…

Trump allows commercial fishing in marine conservation area

  • Updated

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — President Donald Trump rolled back protections Friday at a marine conservation area off the New England coast, signing an order to allow commercial fishing in a stretch of water environmentalists say is critical for endangered right whales and other fragile marine life.