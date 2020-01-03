Lake Charles City Council members voted 6-1 on Thursday to enter into an agreement with ASM Global, a Los Angeles-based venue management company, to manage events at the Civic Center.
The city will pay ASM Global $150,000 per year, provided that the company reaches 105 percent of its goal, City Administrator John Cardone said during a public meeting in December.
Doug Thornton, ASM Global executive vice president, said the city can terminate its contract with them after two years if the company isn't producing up to the city's standards.
Mayor Nic Hunter said ASM Global offers the best chance for residents to see more diverse entertainment at the Civic Center. Officials said the company can also save the city an estimated $200,000 annually.
"The way business is done today is different ... and this is very true for facility and event space management," Hunter said. "Let us embrace progress."
ASM Global manages more than 300 facilities worldwide, with 90 percent of its clients being public bodies, Thornton said. The company has a 92 percent contract renewal rate with those entities, he said.
District A Councilwoman Mary Morris opposed the item. After reviewing a draft contract between ASM Global and the city, she said it "does not benefit the city of Lake Charles as it is written today."
District C City Councilman Rodney Geyen said he appreciated ASM looking out for existing Civic Center employees. Cardone said in December that seven or eight of the 19 existing full-time Civic Center employees are close to retirement and could remain on the city's payroll once ASM takes over. The rest, Thornton said, could choose to work for ASM following approval by the City Council.
"I'm very adamant about those people," Geyen told Thornton. "I feel comfortable in your saying that you're going to train them and get them prepared to perform as they should perform and treat them like we treated them."
City Council President Luvertha August said she wants entertainment at the Civic Center that can appeal to residents ages 18-35.
Public comment
Dennis Stine said privatization is never easy. However, introducing ASM Global "is a good decision," he said.
"You've got to change with the times," he said.
Kyle Edmiston, president/CEO of the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the agreement will benefit businesses in the downtown district.
Donald Brinkman, with CSRS, said the agreement helps the Civic Center be more competitive in the state and regional markets.
Brent Lumpkin said using ASM to manage events at the Civic Center will improve upon what the venue has done well in the past.
The city has been in talks with the company, formerly known as SMG, for several months. SMG and AEG Facilities merged last October to form ASM Global.