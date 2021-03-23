The Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget approved a request for state tax increment financing within three Lake Charles economic development districts Friday. It comes more than a year after the committee first heard the requests, with COVID-19 shutdowns postponing a vote scheduled last March.
The city will be able to use two pennies of the state’s 4.45-cent sales tax on future increments for the Lakefront Economic Development District, Interstate 10 Corridor District, and the Enterprise Boulevard Economic Development District. Mandi Mitchell, Louisiana Economic Development assistant secretary, said the tax increment financing, or TIF, is intended to support the city’s “planned aggressive economic development efforts” to market the districts to private investors and attract jobs. The money can only be used for public infrastructure.
Lake Charles has already invested $6 million into these economic districts, Mitchell said. The city has committed 2 of its existing 2.5-cent sales tax to the Enterprise Boulevard and I-10 corridor districts. Any increments would stay within those districts. An additional penny of city sales tax was added to the lakefront district three years ago.
Mitchell said the economic districts and the state will only benefit if there is net new incremental sales tax revenue. She said the three economic districts are along state roadways, with the Enterprise and I-10 districts overlapping with federally-recognized Opportunity Zones.
The Louisiana Economic Development department and Gov. John Bel Edwards endorsed the city’s request, Mitchell said.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said the TIF is more important in the aftermaths of Hurricanes Laura and Delta last year and the February winter storm.
“This will help us bring net new revenue into the city,” he said. “We’re not talking about recycling revenue from one corner of the state to Lake Charles or one corner of the city to another.”
The committee’s approval of the TIF is the first in eight years, Hunter said.
“Today was, by far, the greatest hurdle we had,” he said. “It’s a pretty big deal for the city to be a recipient.”
Sen. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles, told the committee that Southwest Louisiana is in for a lengthy recovery from last year’s hurricanes. He said homes and businesses that look fine on the outside have major interior damage.
Abraham added that thousands of residents left the area because their damaged homes aren’t liveable. He said FEMA is “moving very slow” in bringing temporary housing to the region. The lack of residents has made it difficult for businesses to hire workers, Abraham said.