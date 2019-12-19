Crying Eagle Brewing Company's proposed lakefront restaurant and microbrewery now has a cooperative endeavor agreement with the city of Lake Charles, following Wednesday's approval by the City Council.
"It's just another step that says this is where we're supposed to be," said Eric Avery, Crying Eagle president.
The decision also gives Mayor Nic Hunter the authority to enter into a lease, rights of use, servitudes and development agreements, as well as any other agreements needed for the project.
Officials with Crying Eagle and the city first announced the project during a press conference in late October. The facility will be built next to the proposed multimillion-dollar Port Wonder project and will include a rooftop bar, open courtyard and covered patio.
The current brewery is at East McNeese Street, but Avery said it was initially planned for the downtown district.
Avery said Randy Goodloe was hired as the project's architect. He said they plan on working with the city to coordinate the restaurant with the Port Wonder project. Construction could begin by the middle of 2020 and could take up to 10 months or a year to finish, Avery said.
District G Councilman Mark Eckard said the Crying Eagle restaurant will be a great addition to the lakefront and could spark more economic development along the area.
"This is a big deal," he said.
District A Councilwoman Mary Morris was the only one to abstain from voting on the item, saying the cooperative endeavor agreement isn't done yet.
"It's not that it's not a good venture, and we do appreciate it," she said.
License suspended
Earlier in the meeting, the council voted 6-1 for a seven-day suspension of the alcohol beverage sales permit at Shorty's Quick Stop, along with a $1,000 fine, for selling alcohol to a minor. Morris cast the lone "no" vote.
Shorty's operating hours were reduced to 6 a.m.-9 p.m. instead of closing at midnight. A shared Laundromat has to close by 8 p.m. The business is at 1501 Fourth Ave.
The business also has to hire a law enforcement officer to provide security from 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
John Van Norman, legal counsel for Shorty's, said its owner sat down with city police and the city attorney to discuss ways to address any issues at the store. He said a fence was recently installed to close off an open area and provide better security.
"Shorty's is looking to be a valuable member of the community," Van Norman said.
Julian Woods, pastor at Starlight Baptist Church, read a letter on behalf of him and the church, asking council members to revoke Shorty's alcohol license. He said the store shouldn't be open after 9 p.m. The church is located just down the street from Shorty's.
Karen Dobbins-Brown told the council her son bought a brownie from Shorty's that later tested positive for marijuana. Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Michael Nicosia said the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force investigated the business and tested various items, including brownies. None tested positive for marijuana or any other illicit substances, he said.
The item will go back before the city's Alcohol Review Board at its Feb. 13 meeting.