Thirty-nine million families will benefit from the new Child Tax Credit. Half of the child tax credit-eligible taxpayers will be paid monthly in an early payment program. Direct deposits hit accounts in mid-July and some households have received their first checks by now. Payments are received based on how IRS refunds were dispersed: mail or direct deposit.
“Some families may have to pay the money back to the IRS if they receive more than they’re allowed,” cautioned Courtney Jicks, Jackson Hewitt area manager. “Moms who gave birth in 2021 need to register for the payments.
The IRS is basing payments on information from the 2020 or 2019 tax return.
“This has been a tough time for residents of Southwest Louisiana because of the pandemic, hurricanes and other weather events,” said Jicks. “I see a lot of folks who need this.”
Qualifying households will receive what many would describe as a boon.
“Let’s say you have two children under the age of 6 and a 9-year-old, that’s $850 a month for six months,” she said. For a family with two children under the age of 6 and the rest in the 7 to 17 range, that’s $1,350 a month, a total of $8,100.”
As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Child Tax Credit was increased from $2,000 for each qualified child to $3,000 for dependents ages 6 to 17 — it was 16 before the American Rescue Act — and $3,600 for children under the age of 6.
There is no earned income requirement, which is big news according to Jicks. This means a person who received unemployment in 2020, and many did, or had no earned income for 2020 or 2019 qualify. Sometimes these individuals fail to file taxes and should take advantage of the IRS portal to register. They can do that online, as well as opt out.
“I encourage everyone to file who hasn’t and register,” Jicks said, “because you’re not guaranteed to have this advantage next year.”
There are three IRS portals available for taxpayers to use to make sure they are receiving the money for which they are eligible or opting out of the program if they are not: the eligibility portal, the non-filers tool and the payment management tool that allows households to change the payment method, add/change children and even opt out.
Who needs to opt out? Register?
“People who want their money from the IRS in one lump sum refund might want to opt out,” Jicks said, “also parents who split custody of children could run into issues if they switch who claims the dependent each year.
The enhanced child tax credit may not be available for children who turn 18 in 2021. The IRS will use 2019 or 2018 tax returns to determine how much money is sent and reconcile credit based on children’s age as of Jan. 1, 2022.
Parents with children 18 and older are not eligible for the recurring monthly advance payments this year. But they could be eligible for a single annual payment of $500 in 2022. Children who are 18 must be claimed as a dependent to qualify for the one-time credit, and dependents age 19-24 must be attending college full-time to qualify.
“If a baby was born in a household after December 2020, and the household meets other qualifications, that household is eligible and will need to access the portal to register,” Jicks said.
Have the following information available when portals are used: email address, phone number that is in the filer’s name, address, social security number for taxpayer and dependent, birthdate for taxpayer and dependent, ID/passport/ way to upload photos.
“Later this year, we expect to see a portal that will allow you to opt back in and the IRS will pay back payments,” Jicks said.
Jicks gave other reasons for opting out. Some taxpayers expect to owe. Opting out can reduce this amount. (This can happen if the taxpayer is self-employed, took a non-COVID retirement account, early withdrawal and other reasons). Taxpayers with delinquent debt should opt out and taxpayers who want a higher refund at the end of the year should opt out.
Qualifying children must be UNDER the age of 18 at the end of 2021 and have a valid social security number.
The income requirements for the CTC payments for 2021 are for taxpayers with incomes on or below $150,000 if married filing jointly or qualifying widow; $112,500 if head of household; $750 is single or married filing separately.
Households receiving these payments have probably already gotten their first letter from the IRS. The second letter should be arriving anytime.
The third letter, which will be received in January, will outline payments parents/custodial guardians received each month. It’s important that you save this letter and bring it to your tax preparer.