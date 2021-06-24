Chennault breaks ground on $4 million air cargo facility

Officials broke ground Thursday on a $4 million air cargo facility at Chennault International Airport. The 10,000-square-foot facility should take 12-18 months to build and is expected to produce up to 50 direct jobs.
Denise Rau, Chennault Board of Commissioners president, said the airport began serious talks of building an air cargo facility in 2012. She said pushing Chennault forward into a new line of business sets up the airport for future growth.
“We’ve had our eyes on this prize for so many years,” Rau said. “It is so gratifying to see all that work and collaboration come together into shovels in the dirt.”
David Whitaker, with the Ohio-based DVW Aviation Advisor, is working with Chennault as a consultant to identify corporate tenants for the facility. He said the facility is an economic initiative for Lake Charles, with landing fees generated by activities.
The time is right to enter the commercial air cargo business, Whitaker said, because of the COVID-19 pandemic causing a worldwide shortage of airplanes to move cargo and meet the demand.
“Companies are looking to buy new planes, all to move cargo, so it’s a terrific time for Chennault to be taking on this initiative,” he said.
Rau said other development projects are in the works at Chennault.
“This is the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “Buckle up; we’re taking off.”
The air cargo facility is being funded by $3 million in state capital outlay funding, with the Chennault Airport Authority covering the remaining balance.
Trahan Construction is the contractor for the project.