A Canadian global lumber producer has selected Beauregard Parish as the site for its upcoming $160 million production facility, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the news early Tuesday morning that Canfor Corp. had selected Beauregard Parish for final engineering and feasibility for its new $160 million state-of-the-art lumber mill, the first investment for the company in the state of Louisiana.
According to Gov. Edwards’ release, upon its completion the facility will create 130 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $59,921, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development officials estimate that the project would also bring in 386 new indirect jobs, bringing a total of 516 new jobs to Beauregard Parish and southwest Louisiana.
The sawmill project is also expected to support 175 construction jobs.
Sawmills have a prominent place in the history of Beauregard Parish, and in his release Gov. Edwards spoke on the value of agribusiness across the state.
“Agribusiness remains one of our key industries for growing Louisiana’s economy, and our state offers unique advantages that attracted Canfor here. This major new manufacturing project can resonate across the region’s economy in a variety of ways. We welcome plans for this foreign direct investment in Louisiana by this industry leader, and we look forward to the good jobs this project is expected to create in Beauregard Parish for this region’s skilled workforce,” Gov. Edwards stated.
Based in British Columbia, Canfor Corp. is one of the world’s largest producers of sustainable lumber, pulp and paper. The new sawmill will process yellow pine from Louisiana forests, with the manufacturing capacity and flexibility to produce a wide variety of high quality wood products for Canfor’s customers.
The sawmill will be built at an LED certified “mega site” located near the Beauregard Regional Airport, just outside of DeRidder city limits. The site has been a source of sweat and pride for both parish and city officials in a joint venture over recent years to market the location to industry leaders for development.
Beauregard Parish Police Jury President Mike Harper told the American Press that the announcement by Canfor was “an exciting moment for the parish”.
“This is the culmination of years that have been spent preparing the site and marketing the site globally by the Alliance for Economic Development in Lake Charles in the hopes of attracting a large industry to this area. I am really excited to see this happen and I know that other leaders are as well. We have a great trainable workforce in this area that is going to be a great asset to Canfor, and I believe they are going to be very pleased with their decision to build in Beauregard Parish,” Harper stated.
DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton has for years been a large supporter of the mega site, often stressing the need for more job and career opportunities for local families. On Tuesday she expressed her excitement, saying the news was a “huge step in the right direction” for the community.
“We look forward to the opportunities for our people and the relationships that we will undoubtedly build. Our community is a place where business needs and goals can be met. It is a place where you can grow and prosper. We want everyone to reach their fullest potential in DeRidder,” Clanton stated.
According to the release from the governor’s office, to secure the project with Canfor the state of Louisiana offered a competitive incentive package that includes the comprehensive solutions of LED FastStart - the nation’s leading state workforce development program for over the past decade. The package also includes a performance-based grant of $1.5 million, which is subject to the company’s reaching a specified investment and payroll benchmark.
Should the project move forward, the company also is expected to recognize significant value from the use of Louisiana’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.
Start-up of the sawmill is expected to begin late in the third quarter of 2022.