The Cameron LNG export facility in Hackberry has begun "full commercial operations" with LNG production underway at the third and final train, officials announced Monday.
The announcement by Sempra LNG comes on the heels of Train 2 achieving commercial operations in February, preceded by Train 1 last August. So far this year, nearly 100 cargoes totaling more than 6 million tons of LNG have been shipped at the facility, officials said.
Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra LNG, said in a news release that the Hackberry facility reaching full commercial operations puts the company one step forward in "building the leading LNG export business in North America." Sempra LNG is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy, which indirectly owns just over half of Cameron LNG.
Now that Train 3 has reached commercial operations, the facility can start its "full run-rate earnings," according to Cameron LNG's tolling agreements. The facility is expected to generate nearly $12 billion of after-debt service cash flows for Sempra Energy during the 20-year contract period.
Phase two of Cameron LNG, which includes two additional units, is under development, officials said.
The second phase had already received authorization by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. However, officials said development and construction "are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties," with no assurance that the project, or other Sempra Energy LNG export projects will be completed.
Other joint owners of Cameron LNG include TOTAL SE, Mitsui and Co., Ltd., and Japan LNG Investment LLC, which is jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corp. and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.