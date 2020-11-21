The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is once again launching its annual Robbery Prevention Mobilization in an effort to deter crime and assist shoppers.
Deputies will begin setting up in the parking lot of the Prien Lake Mall on the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 27, and will be at that location through Dec. 26, seven days a week from 10 a.m. until one hour past closing time at the mall.
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also a time when some could be taken advantage of unless they are hyper-vigilant as they are out and about.
Deputies will be on marked ATVs and patrol cars in the parking lot, and will also be manning the CPSO Mobile Command Center located in the parking lot of the mall near the intersection of Prien Lake Road and Ernest Street.
Deputies, who will be wearing orange Sheriff’s Office traffic vests during the evening hours, will be available to assist shoppers with such things as helping them find their car, jump starting their vehicle if they have a dead battery, changing a flat tire, assisting employees and shoppers by walking them to their car after dark, or any other assistance they can provide.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso said this is the 14th year of the program.
“The CPSO Robbery Prevention Mobilization has always been instrumental in, not only assisting shoppers with their problems and concerns, but keeping crime to a minimum at a time of year when it is usually on the rise,” he said. “We are very pleased to be able to offer this service to the public.”
CPSO deputies are working this special detail to provide assistance to the public during the busy holiday season. They are not hired by the mall nor will they be doing security for the mall. However, Mancuso said the presence of law enforcement on the premises is expected to deter crime in the parking lot.
Deputies will also be conducting regular visits to all convenience stores in the parish during the holiday season to check with store clerks to see if they are experiencing any problems or if they have any special needs.