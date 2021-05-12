The Calcasieu Parish School Board approved two Industrial Tax Exemption Program applications on Tuesday. Applications for Bio-Lab, Inc. and LACC, LLC. were approved with Mack Dellafosse, district seven, the lone dissenter in both votes.
“I am not anti-business,” Dellafosse said. “I think everybody in this room understands we’re in a deficit situation. We just took out a $100 million loan, had the MFP cut by $14-$15 million and now we have business entities asking us to forego more money.”
He added that concern over possible upcoming teacher cuts due to displaced students prevented him from supporting the motion. “I understand it is an 80 percent request but right now 80 percent is still a lot...For me, the timing is just off.”
Eric Tarver, district eight, took strong objection to Dellafosse’s use of the term forego. “This is not foregoing existing revenue and people always say that. It’s ridiculous and clueless to say that but yet people always say it,” he said.
“What these are is an incentive to entice...If you qualify for it, you should be able to get it.”
Discussion continued with board members Annette Ballard, district four, and Dean Roberts, district six, expressing agreement with Tarver’s sentiments. Bliss Bujard, district 11, likewise agreed saying, “I’m always supportive of these unless they’re zero. I’m for lower taxes for everybody...Nobody goes out and attacks homestead exemption. That’d be the same thing and that’s ridiculous.”
In an attempt to clarify the term forego, Dellfosse questioned Bio-lab’s representative on their current and past property tax history. The representative stated that the company was already established on Calcasieu’s tax rolls, though they are currently being waived due to construction.
Dellafosse responded, “They were going to be paying property tax anyway just like they were before. This is not a new business we’re talking about. We are going to be losing money because they were already paying this. So, this a reduction in what we’re going to be receiving.”
Later in the meeting the board authorized staff to negotiate and extend a purchase offer for a six-lot tract of land adjacent to Moss Bluff Elementary School. Estimated at $250,000 to $325,000, the property could be used for future expansion of the elementary school, the motion read.
The motion was unanimously approved with John Duhon, district 15, amending it to state that the land would be purchased “with riverboat funds” rather than “a combination of riverboat funds and sales tax district three funds.”
Sulphur High School’s similar purchase was made with riverboat funds alone, he said, setting a standard that should be upheld for sales tax district three. “They’re one of the wealthiest (tax districts). We’re one of the poorest. We shouldn’t have to do that.”