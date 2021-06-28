A joint statement from Mayor Nic Hunter and Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell following the attack of a Cajun Navy volunteer:
On Monday, June 21, 2021, Patrol Officers and Detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to a local shopping center parking lot regarding an assault on a female working with a local volunteer agency. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.
“Detectives with our Investigations Division, under the direction of Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, have been investigating this incident since the initial call was received,” said Lake Charles Police Department Chief Shawn Caldwell. “Public safety remains our top priority and an assault of any nature is always taken seriously.”
Out of respect to the victim and in an effort to preserve the integrity of this investigation, details available for public release are limited at this time.
“We understand the public shock and concern surrounding this incident and I assure you that this incident is receiving the proper attention of the Lake Charles Police Department. As always, we will investigate in a thorough and professional manner,” Chief Caldwell stated.
“I have great faith in the investigative abilities of the Lake Charles Police Department,” added Mayor Nic Hunter. “They have a proven track record and are committed to bringing closure to those impacted by crime. Additionally, if there were any knowledge of an orchestrated, ongoing effort to inflict harm on groups here in Lake Charles, the City would share that information with the public.”
Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Det. W. Loving at 337-491-1311.