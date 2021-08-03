Summer fun seekers who dream of a day on the water in a pontoon or fishing boat, but unwilling to invest in the cost and time of owning a watercraft can now consider “GetMyBoat.”
Marketing Manager Val Streif calls it the “Airbnb of Boats.”
“We have established a presence in Southwest Louisiana,” Streif said. “Our mission is to make boating more accessible to everyone, so captained boat charters are available for people who do not have experience.”
“Boating is a great out-of-doors social distancing opportunity allowing individuals, couples and family to isolate on the water away from crowds. Boats are regularly cleaned and sanitized, according to Streif.
The GetMyBoat app currently has six active listings in Lake Charles and 10 across Louisiana, as well as boats in Houston and Galveston. None of these boats are available for overnight stays. They are pontoons/non-sleep-aboard watercraft.
Michelle Scott of Sulphur has always loved the water. She was raised on English Bayou and purchased a 2021 Avalon Luxury Tritoon at a boat show she attended at the urging of family.
This is one of the local listings on GetMyBoat and Scott’s rented it out several times already this summer.
She’s glad to rent the boat to offset the cost, but when someone gets in it and takes it out, she’s always a “little leery,” she said. Pontoon boats don’t travel at great speeds like a ski boat, but here in Southwest Louisiana there is still plenty of debris in the water that can damage a boat.
“Whether the renter is experienced or not, it’s easy to damage a boat and not really their fault,” Scott said.
Renters put down a deposit and leave their credit information with GetMyBoat in case there are damages.
“GetMyBoat does have sleep aboard boats in destinations around the world,” Streif said, “and we’re looking to add larger yachts with sleeping cabins in Southwest Louisiana.”
Scott also took advantage of jumping on the BnB wagon when it first started. Prices in Southwest Louisiana for GetMyBoat range from $150 an hour for a jet ski to around $800 to rent a pontoon boat for eight hours.