Sallier Trace nearing completion
J.C. Homes and Development began construction on Sallier Trace after the hurricanes. These two- and three-bedroom two-story duplexes are going up on the north side of W. Sallier Street between Lake Street and Barbe intersections. Estimated completion date for the first units is Summer 2021.
Centers will no longer accept contractor waste
Contractors and waste generated by contractors will no longer be allowed at the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers located at 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur and 5500 Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles.
On April 8 these sites returned to pre-storm operations with expanded operating hours, 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Sites are open Thursday-Monday and closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The drop-off sties will also begin accepting vegetative, construction and demolition waste, which has not been allowed since the sites reopened after Hurricane Laura.
Sonic Drive-Ins hiring locally
During a time of employment landscape challenges, Sonic Drive-In and its franchisees are bringing new opportunities to aspiring team members, including 27 positions in the Lake Charles area, according to a news release from its Oklahoma headquarters. Flexible work hours are available. “While experience and skills are valuable, Sonic and its franchisees seek passionate candidates who embody the brand’s team values,” according to the email. Sonic, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states.
Pay hikes could be coming for some
More money coming for teachers and minimum wage earners? Gov. John Bel Edwards released his legislative agenda for the regular session that started Monday, April 12. Budget priorities include a K-12 Teacher & Support Staff Pay Increase, Higher Education Pay Increase, Historic Increase in Go Grants (assists students who can demonstrate a financial need to pay for he cost of postsecondary education), Higher Education Budget Stabilization and Fully Funded Senior Centers and Councils on Aging.
Pending adoption of an increased Review Estimating Conference budget, Increased Early Childhood Funding and an Additional Pay Increase for K-12 Teachers and Support Staff are on the table.
An online document from louisiana.gov adds the following to the governor’s list of priorities: “Gov. Edwards enthusiastically and whole heatedly supports raising the minimum wage in Louisiana because the $7.25 an hour doesn’t cut if for someone working to support themselves and their family. The Governor will support any effort that increases the minimum wage in Louisiana.”
Gas prices on the rise in state, nation
The national average for a gallon of gas reached $2.82 this week, a level not seen since summer 2015, according to the online gas station database GasBuddy.Com. Oklahoma has the lowest average at $2.50 per gallon. According to the taxfoundation. org website and based on data from 2020, one of the many things that impact the price at the pump is the gas tax. States levy gas taxes in a variety of ways, including per-gallon excise taxes collected at the pump, excise taxes imposed on wholesalers, which are passed along to consumers in the form of higher prices and sales taxes that apply to the purchase of gasoline. Rates vary from state to state. California has the highest at 62.47 cents per gallon. Alaska is the lowest at 13.77 cents. Louisiana is 43rd with a 20.01 cent tax rate. These rates do not include the federal excise tax rate.
Crust Pizza coming to Moss Bluff
Crust Pizza Co, a fast-casual dining concept that serves house-made thin crust pizza and made-fresh menu items, announces the signing of a new lease in Moss Bluff. The Moss Bluff location, which is about 3,019-square feet, is located in Parkway Village at 1355 Sam Houston Jones Parkway, Suite 215, and is set to open in August or September of 2021.
