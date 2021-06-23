Brown & Root is the contractor for rebuilding BioLab in Westlake.
Based in Baton Rouge, Brown & Root Industrial Services is made up of the legacy Brown & Root Maintenance Organization, joined with engineering, construction, turnarounds, and soft crafts capabilities to form a fully-integrated plant services company offering comprehensive services.
BioLab, a chemical plant that makes chemicals used in swimming pools, caught fire after Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana on Aug. 27, 2020.
The plant was built in 1979 and sits on 15 acres.