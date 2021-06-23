BioLab fire

A chemical fire burns at the BioLab facility during the aftermath of Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27, 2020, near the Interstate 10-Calcasieu River Bridge.

 Associated Press

Brown & Root is the contractor for rebuilding BioLab in Westlake.

Based in Baton Rouge, Brown & Root Industrial Services is made up of the legacy Brown & Root Maintenance Organization, joined with engineering, construction, turnarounds, and soft crafts capabilities to form a fully-integrated plant services company offering comprehensive services.

BioLab, a chemical plant that makes chemicals used in swimming pools, caught fire after Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana on Aug. 27, 2020.

The plant was built in 1979 and sits on 15 acres.

More from this section

House panel pushes legislation targeting Big Tech's power

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel pushed ahead Wednesday with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple and force them to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business.

'No zero risk': UK move to increase Wembley fans questioned

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The British government faced accusations of mixed messaging Wednesday that could threaten its plan to fully lift lockdown restrictions in England next month after it decided to allow more than 60,000 people inside Wembley Stadium for the latter stages of soccer's European Champ…