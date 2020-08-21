American Airlines announced Thursday that it is temporarily suspending flights to and from Lake Charles from Oct. 7 through Nov. 3. Lake Charles Regional Airport Executive Director Heath Allen said the statement was unexpected, considering how well the airport was recovering from setbacks caused by COVID-19.
The nearly month-long suspension of service in the Lake Charles market and 14 additional cities nationwide came "as a result of low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act," American Airline officials said.
Allen said it's the first temporary flight suspension since he took over as the airport's director in late 2008.
"When you talk about any kind of pause, it's alarming," Allen said.
American Airlines flights to and from Lake Charles were roughly 80 percent full in June, albeit on a significantly reduced schedule, Allen said. Flights were 70 percent full in July, with the airline returning to a full flight schedule July 7.
"We want to be optimistic, but we were optimistic before and it didn't save this from happening," Allen said. "No one is out of the woods in this industry. We still have a long way to go worldwide."
Flights with United Airlines to and from Lake Charles to Houston are currently on a reduced schedule. Allen said a full United flight schedule is anticipated by the time American Airlines begins its suspension.
Temporarily halting American Airlines flights won't hurt the airport financially in the short term, Allen said.
"We're already a cheap airport to operate; we don't rely heavily on airline revenue to sustain operations," he said. "We're pretty well diversified."
More than $18 million in CARES Act funding will also help the airport combat potential long-term impacts, Allen said.
"We're in good shape for the next four years financially," he said. "The bigger concern is on the community in terms of economic impact. The financial toll is more far reaching than just the airport, if it were to be long term."
Allen said the Lake Charles Airport Authority has done its part to help airlines struggling with reduced travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the authority put a two-year freeze on the rates airlines pay the airport and waived the security fee for at least 12 months.
Other markets impacted by the suspension of American Airlines flights include: Del Rio, Texas; Dubuque, Iowa; Florence, S.C.; Greenville, N.C.; Huntington, W.Va.; Joplin, Mo.; Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Mich.; New Haven, Conn.; New Windsor, N.Y.; Roswell, N.M.; Sioux City, Iowa; Springfield, Ill.; Stillwater, Okla.; Williamsport, Pa.