JENNINGS — A Lafayette-based non-profit group is hoping to breathe new life in a former Jennings nursing home that the city has declared structurally unsafe and in need of condemnation.
Claude Martin, chief executive officer of Acadiana Cares and Housing Director Alton Thornton updated city officials this week on the group’s plans for the former Jennings Guest House at 203 South Louise St.
Acadiana Cares wants to open a housing and treatment facility to provide services and support for people affected by substance abuse, HIV/AIDS, homelessness and inequities in health care.
“Our plan has always been to either demolish it, then put something else there like housing or the original idea was to open a substance abuse treatment facility there,” Martin said.
The plans have been delayed while the group continues to seek support and funding for the project, he said. Funding for the project would be provided by a combination of federal grants, loans and funds from Acadiana Cares’ own finances, he said.
Mayor Henry Guinn said the facility has continued to deteriorate as it has sat vacant for several years while the group seeks funding for the project.
Guinn said the city would love to see progress made on the location, but said the city has seen many nonprofits acquire property in the past but aren’t successful in receiving the financial backing needed to maintain or demolish the property.
“The way that we are going to continue to move the city forward and progress and clean up our properties is to continue to have an open dialogue about them,” Guinn said.
Martin said Acadiana Cares is currently spending about $25,000-$30,000 a year on security and upkeep of the facility, including mowing, while waiting on funding for the project.
He agreed with city officials that the facility does need to work on it’s curb appeal including trimming of shrubs in the front. The front part of the building also needs significant work, he said.
Martin said Acadiana Cares has a similar care facility located on 5 acres on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lafayette that they have spent $3.5 million to renovate to accommodate about 100 people in a 76,000-square-foot facility.
He estimates it will cost $1.2 to $1.3 million to restore the smaller Jennings site which sits on 2.5 acres and includes 36,000-square-feet.
Thornton said original plans for the Jennings location called for a mini-subdivision geared for people who have disabilities and low-income. The units would be rented based on income, he said.
“The purpose of the program is that they come to us and they may be in an emergency situation, but they can go through emergency housing, transitional housing and permanent housing and hopefully when they are finished they will be doing things on their own,” Thornton said. “Our main goal is for them to become self-sufficient.”
The Lafayette location works with people with housing issues, HIV, substance abuse and has a medical clinic to provide quality healthcare, Martin said. The facility includes 48 units with a dining area and a meeting area. A medical clinic is also onsite along with additional space being used by the Volunteers of America’s for mental health programs.
“My hope when we first got this property was to do the model that we have in Lafayette which is not the kind of quick treatment for people with substance abuse, but a long-term treatment where they go through an intense program,” Martin said.
The group wants to convert the back part of the facility into one-room apartments to work with the vulnerable population.
“I’m from Welsh, I know what kind of need we have in the region,” Martin said. “So many times we find people who don’t want to leave their home area to go to a program like this.”
Councilman Clifton Lejeune said there is a major need for the facility in Jennings.