AARP Foundation has announced a relief fund to support victims of Hurricane Laura and will match contributions, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000. One hundred percent of all funds will be directed toward organizations providing relief and assistance to those in need in the stricken areas.

“When a disaster like Hurricane Laura strikes, few are more vulnerable than older adults — especially older adults with low income,” said AARP Foundation President Lisa Marsh Ryerson in a statement to the American Press. “Coming as it did in the midst of a pandemic, the storm intensified the hardship older residents were already experiencing. At times like these, every dollar makes a difference.”

 AARP Foundation is currently accepting tax-deductible donations through its secure website, which can be found here: www.aarpfoundation.org/disasterrelief.

