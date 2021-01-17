Big Brothers Big Sisters suing insurance company

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday against AmGUARD Insurance Co. The organization claims the company misrepresented the nonprofit’s insurance policy and has impacted its ability to serve local youth by not paying the amount of estimated damages from Hurricane Laura within a timely manner.
The complaint states that an adjuster with AmGUARD inspected the Big Brothers Big Sisters location Sept. 7, 2020. AmGUARD received a copy of the adjuster’s damage estimate Oct. 15, with AmGuard determining the replacement costs totaled $98,376.
Under state law, AmGUARD must provide the full amount of the estimate within 30 days after satisfactory proof of loss.
“After sending pictures and talking with the insurance company, they’ve yet to release a dime to us to start repairs,” Erin Davison, Big Brothers Big Sisters executive director, said. “If they would have released it by the required time frame, I could have had a good eight weeks of work done.”
The suit also states that AmGUARD misrepresented the Big Brothers Big Sisters insurance policy by denying coverage for loss of business income. Michael Williamson, an attorney representing BBBS in the litigation claim, said the insurance company took the position because the nonprofit’s events, including fundraisers and charity drives, are held outside the office.
“The office is used to organize these events,” Williamson said. “They can’t put on these events without having a functioning office.”
BBBS is also seeking damages from additional living expenses, attorney fees, penalties and costs, and legal interest.
Davison said she felt forced to take legal action after doing everything to prevent it.
“This is completely not what I wanted to do,” Davison said. “This is, to me, a misuse of our legal system. It was not an easy decision to make, but I have to make sure my organization is set up for success.”
BBBS pays nearly $10,057 in insurance premiums annually, with the nonprofit never having missed a payment, the suit states.
“For them to not act in good faith and be negligent and not follow the law is a major grievance on their part,” Davison said.
The suit also states that BBBS retained an adjuster to fully evaluate the scope of damage from Hurricane Laura. The adjuster found more than $257,000 in damages.
“It’s a substantial claim,” Davison said.
Not having the money to start repairs has made operations difficult, Davison said. The organization moved to a temporary location after Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“It’s putting a huge gap in our services, because we’re not able to serve the youth like we normally do,” she said.
Daily operations are even more challenging with COVID-19 restrictions, Davison added.
“We’re not able to operate fully like I could with my building,” she said. “We’re trying to find space in this region so we can do things safely with COVID.”
Davison said the organization is working on other plans to hold its summer mentoring program that attracts roughly 40-50 area youth.
“I can’t assume my building will be ready in June,” she said.
Williamson said a first-party insurance company’s responsibility under its contract is to treat its policyholder in good faith and with fair dealings. Insurance has to provide funding in a timely manner after an adjuster inspects the property, something that is key in the lawsuit involving BBBS.
“I would say that’s entirely unreasonable,” he said. “There’s no explanation at all for waiting that long when they know BBBS was suspended from using the building for a time due to water intrusion.”
Now that the suit has been filed, AmGUARD has the opportunity to respond, Williamson said. The case will be heard in U.S. District Court by a jury. AmGUARD can also decide to settle the case with BBBS.