Bel donates building to Hobo Hotel for Cats

James Boyd “Jim” Bel — a self-described “marsh man,” local philanthropist and business owner from a prominent pioneer family — has turned over the ownership of 650 E. School St. to Hobo Hotel for Cats. The donation was commemorated Friday, Jan. 22, at the home of Jim and Lana Bel.
Built in 2000, the building was last appraised at $325,000. Since 2007, Hobo Hotel has enjoyed the use of the building for free with the Bel’s paying utilities.
Bel told Hobo Hotel co-founders Bette Talbot and Carolyn “Collie” Rouyer, “Now it’s all yours. Take good care of it.”
Rouyer said, “It’s a dream come true and an honor to continue your legacy.”
The Hobo Hotel has been rescuing felines since 1998. It was organized exclusively for the purpose of prevention of cruelty to animals through the operation of a no-kill shelter for cats and kittens, the rescue of abandoned cats and kittens, the adoption of cats and kittens, the development of foster homes until adoption is possible, education about pet care, promotion of spaying and neutering and the encouragement of relationships with pets.
Bel said he has always been partial to cats, though he doesn’t mind dogs. He’s owned as many as 13 outside and five inside cats at one time, yet fed many more.
“I remember when I had my camp at Big Lake, every time I hauled in a catch, I’d filet them for dinner, including some good-sized boneless pieces for all the neighborhood cats,” he said with a chuckle.
Today he and Lana are down to a single, skittish cat named Top.
Bel said he focused his efforts on cats because they weren’t getting the attention dogs were at the time.
“I remember when he’d ride through Big Lake picking up all the strays and take them to the vet for spaying and neutering,” Lana Bel said.
The hurricanes did damage the donated property. A Houston non-profit helped board and care for the cats until the roof could be replaced. Rouyer and Talbot are particularly proud of the newly fenced “catio,” that has allowed the cats to venture outside, some for the first time. Bryan Harris of Hercules Fence donated the cost of the fence, in part.
The hurricanes have also meant an increase in the number of strays.
“We’re finding them in trees and debris piles,” she said.
Rouyer said she sees a future wherein there are no homeless cats, and she doesn’t care for the word “shelter” because to her, it sounds temporary and institutionalized.
Since it’s inception, Hobo Hotel has spayed and neutered 6,000 cats.
The fee to adopt a Hobo Hotel cat that has been spayed/neutered, had its shots and tests and has been micro-chipped is $100.
The cost of these services for someone who decides to do it out-of-pocket is around $300, according to Smith.
“If there are any problems during the first month, Hobo Hotel will pay the vet bill,” Rouyer said.
To find out more about Hobo Hotel, call 439-2428 or go to www.hobohotelforcats.com.