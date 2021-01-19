JENNINGS — Eight more blighted properties are scheduled to be cleaned up as the city of Jennings continues its fight against properties many consider an eyesore.
The city council voted last week to demo and clean up eight unsalvageable structures labeled as blighted and begin the process of getting them torn down and the property cleared.
“We are going to go through properties that are owned by ourselves and the parish and we are going to rid the communities of blight,” Mayor Henry Guinn said.
The homes are considered structurally unsafe and an eyesore. Many of the structures are badly damaged and deteriorating with gaping holes, broken windows and yards cluttered with junk. Some of the vacant homes are also being used for drug activity, Guinn said.
Twelve properties deemed unsafe and unsightly were razed last year and three other properties have been cleared this year, Guinn said.
“It’s a great way to start off the new year,” Councilwoman Carolyn Simon said.
City attorney Derek Bisig said the properties were adjudicated to both the city and parish after property taxes were not paid. The city will place a lien on the property to recoup its costs for demolishing the structures.
The houses to be razed are located at 410 Syers St.; 211 Mulkern St.; 1010 W. Clara St.; 900 Cecile St.; 715 W. Jefferson St.; 1005 Grace St.; 949 Grace St. and 638 E. First St.
Councilman Anthony Leblanc asked that the structure located at 211 Mulkern St. be demolished first because it is an eyesore and is located across the street from a church.
Councilman Johnny Armentor said the property located at 1010 W. Clara Street was put on the list to be demolished six years ago and is still standing.
He said he gets calls daily from constituents wanting something to be done about the property.
Guinn said the structures can be torn down in-house using city crews and its own equipment making the process quicker and cheaper than outsourcing it.
“We feel it will be quicker to turn the properties back into production if we did it in-house,” Guinn said.
The project will also allow the city’s street crew to continue working during the winter months when work is slower, he said.
“This is good filler work, good busy work and it also helps the community,” Guinn said.
City Inspector Philip Arceneaux said the city had over 166 adjudicated properties with most of the condemned structures having now been cleared. Three were taken down last year, he said.
However, Arceneaux said there are still “hundreds” of other privately owned blighted properties that need to be addressed. One local landlord has over 100 blighted properties alone, he said.
“We will be working with the landlord soon on cleaning up those properties,” Arceneaux said.
Simon and Bisig said both the city and individuals interested in the properties will benefit from the cleanup.
“The individual citizen and the community where the property is located benefit because they won’t have blighted houses in their communities anymore,” Bisig said. “They will actually have land that can be used and have families come back to Jennings.”