JENNINGS — Bars in Jeff Davis Parish have been forced to close again as new concerns for rising coronavirus cases has toughened restrictions on businesses and gatherings across the state.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the Police Jury said local bars are subject to the new restrictions set forth under the recent state proclamation and are no longer approved to operate as Phase 3.
The parish’s percent positivity for the last two weeks has been 10.3 and 9.1, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health website.
Under the new restrictions, bars must be closed for on premise consumption if the parish’s positivity rate is above 10 percent for two consecutive weeks.
The Police Jury says no indoor services are allowed for the consumption of alcohol at bars located in the parish as a result of the positivity rate.
Bars in some parishes, including Jeff Davis Parish, were allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity in October after those parishes showed a positivity rate of 5 percent or less for two consecutive weeks.
The new rules, which expire Dec. 23, limits bars to takeout, delivery and outside seating in parishes with lower percentages of coronavirus tests returning positive.