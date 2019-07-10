The suspect arrested in Monday’s high-speed chase ending in Westlake has been identified as Jamie Wingwood, 40, of Austin, Texas.
Wingwood fled police in Jefferson County, Texas, after law enforcement attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation. After running the license plate, police discovered the vehicle was linked to an endangered/missing person case from Austin.
With speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour, police chased the 2008 maroon Honda Accord across Interstate 10 both east and westbound until Wingwood finally crashed on Hollis Road in north Westlake.
Wingwood is being held in the Calcasieu Parish Correction Facility on charges of reckless operation, hit-andrun driving, flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer and first-offense possession of marijuana. He is also being held with an outof-state detainer from Texas, according to Crystal Holmes, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.
Once released into Texas custody, Wingwood will face additional charges of felony evading in Jefferson County and will be questioned by investigators in Austin concerning the missing/endangered person case, Holmes said.
During the pursuit, Wingwood traveled erratically through traffic, making sudden u-turns, driving head-on into traffic and causing a major wreck between a passenger vehicle and 18-wheeler on the interstate.
Trooper Derek Senegal, Louisiana State Police public information officer, said a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office unit was also struck during the pursuit in Vinton.
Police from Beaumont, Vidor, Orange, Vinton, Sulphur and Westlake, Sheriff’s departments in Orange County and Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana State Police, Texas Department of Public Safety and several Louisiana constables assisted in apprehending Wingwood, Holmes said.