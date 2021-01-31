Four men have been charged with a DeRidder shooting that occurred last week on Post Plant Road that left three injured, according to authorities.
Devon Daniels, 33, of DeRidder, was charged with two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder with bond set at $300,000. Desmond Coaston, 23, of Leesville, was charged with Simple Battery, Illegal Use of Weapons and Dangerous Instrumentalities, and two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder with bond set at $330,000. Jaheim Chavis, 19, of DeRidder, was charged with two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder with no bond set as of Friday night, and Kelvin Thomas, Jr. has been charged with Simple Battery and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm with a bond set at $110,000.
As of Saturday morning, Thomas did not appear on the BPSO Jail roster.
The arrests were the result of a joint investigation between the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and the DeRidder Police Department into a shooting that occurred just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, on Post Plant Road, which is located on the edge of DeRidder’s city limits.
Authorities say that the shooting occurred after a physical altercation.
The three victims injured in the shooting were transported to area hospitals, but have since been treated and released. Their identities have not been released.