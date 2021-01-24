Area schools plan for high-stakes testing

As public schools in Calcasieu Parish prepare to administer high stakes tests this semester, they are facing unusual challenges. Calcasieu Parish public schools are exempt from certain accountability ratings traditionally related to the student performance on the tests due to Hurricane Laura, but school leaders believe the tests are still essential to providing quality educational experiences for all students.
“It’s important that parents realize that you don’t just take the test for accountability. It’s important for their student to have the benchmark going forward,” said Karl Bruchhaus, Calcasieu Parish School Board superintendent.
For 8th grade students, LEAP scores determine what courses are available to the student in high school, be it the Jump Start program or a college readiness track; and end of course exams in high school are required for graduation, he explained.
Shanice Williams, Lake Charles College Prep principal, said quality data on student performance is essential to ensuring every student has an equitable opportunity to learn and succeed. “If we go another year without testing data, we may end up with students who fall completely through the cracks,” she said citing the need for an accurate baseline of data to evaluate students.
“The SPS (School Performance Score) is not the measure of success, student learning is,” she said.
Understanding the full scope of potential learning loss that may have occurred since schools initially closed last March is another reason to test, Pamela Quebodeaux, Lake Charles Charter Academy principal, said. “We have almost two years without this standardized data. It’s important for us to know how much learning loss actually occurred as we plan to help our students on their path to high school graduation.”
While testing will be prioritized in Calcasieu public and charter schools, available methods to execute the testing process poses new challenges this year with schools having to juggle between virtual, hybrid and in-person learners.
Bruchhaus said CPSB will offer Saturday, small group and after-hours testing opportunities to ensure virtual learners are able to test. “Some (parents) will not want their child to get on a bus so we know a lot of parents will choose to bring their students…But we will offer bussing.”
Staff members will be recruited to administer the tests after hours and on Saturdays. “We will pay them accordingly,” he said.
Kimberly Lewis, Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy principal, said the school plans to leverage its technology to meet the needs of in-person and virtual learners. “Our school has four hardwired computers and enough laptops to administer the tests to our students while following strict COVID protocols.”
Saturday testing options will also be available for SLCA students.
Quebedeaux said LCCA plans to test virtual students with in-person learners. “We are still working on solutions for those students who won’t be able to test onsite,” she added.
LCCP is offering instruction this year fully virtual or through a hybrid model, alternating days on campus. “The biggest challenge this year (for testing) will be logistics,” Williams said.
To meet the needs of hybrid learners LCCP will “spread the testing out over various days in order to ensure that proper COVID guidelines are followed and that students are not overwhelmed with the testing process.”
Distance learners will come to school on opposite days as hybrid learners or “in extreme cases” test in an alternate location, Williams said.