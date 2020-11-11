Day care and early childhood learning centers in the region have had an uphill battle this year fighting the effects of COVID-19 and now two hurricanes, Michelle Joubert, Calcasieu Parish School Board early childhood director, said.
CPSB serves as the lead agency for private and public early childcare centers in the parish and Joubert said the effects of 2020’s peculiarities have been extensive.
After Hurricanes Laura and Delta destroyed the parish, only about a third of centers have been able to reopen. Many centers were already in a fragile state due to coronavirus-related financial losses.
The compound effects of the spring’s closures and now hurricane damages have forced “several sites to close for good,” Joubert said.
Of the centers fighting to remain viable and eventually reopen, owners and directors face a long list of task required in order to reach the reopening goal.
“They’re responsible for everything,” Joubert said. “The damages and working with contractors, having the health department come out, the fire marshal and then from there they have to be approved for licensing to open back up,” she said.
With multiple layers of approval needed to reopen, Joubert said some centers are finding the powers that be “don’t move with a sense of urgency” despite families needing the centers to resume normal life.
Many families with children previously enrolled in day care centers have had to “rely on friends and family at this point simply because the centers are not open,” she said.
“I talked to one assistant principal and she said, ‘My husband takes off and then I take off.’ They’re just kind of sharing the role. After all, I mean, most people work because they have to work.”
While the lead agency can’t necessarily speed up the reopening process, CPSB is offering assistance to the centers to help them once students return. There is an open line of communication between the district and centers to submit requests for necessary supplies and equipment, she said.
“If it’s in our power, we can get it. We’re tax-exempt; they are not.”
Water damage has been a major culprit in the need to replenish centers for when children arrive, Joubert said.
“We’re purchasing brand new toys, learning activities, changing tables. Once those types of things get wet you can’t use them. They’re a goner because of the mold exposure.”
The district is also supporting centers by providing several grant-funded early childhood teachers.
“To tell a parent their child is being educated by a certified teacher in the district, well the parents are just elated.”
Even with many centers closed, ongoing workshops and classes are also being provided by the district to “ensure when they (early childhood staff) do walk in the door, they’re ready to hit the ground running.”
Despite the hurdles, many centers remain positive of the future, she said.
“Every call I’ve made it’s, ‘We’re really trying to be open by February,’ and such. They’re really hopeful and optimistic. We’re going to get through this.”