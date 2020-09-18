An ambitious GoFundMe has been established to support Christus Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana employees in the wake of Hurricane Laura. Pam Jackson Beal, a Lake Charles native now working in healthcare in Las Vegas, established the $10,000 fund in support of the Christus St. Patrick Foundation which will work to assist employees displaced from their home or in need of essential supplies for storm recovery.
“When first seeing the initial footage of the catastrophic damages of Hurricane Laura, I was heartbroken and devastated,” Beal said. “However, what touched me and moved me to action was hearing Lake Charles’ Mayor Nic Hunter's voice on public radio both describing the aftermath and pleading for assistance.”
Beal said she has great admiration for the Christus employees who remain committed to the health system’s mission to “extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ” despite the devastation surrounding them. She is working to get other healthcare workers around the country to join her in support of the Southwest Louisiana’s health professionals.
In the last two weeks after Hurricane Laura’s landfall there have been more than 1,000 requests for employee assistance from the foundation including request for help with housing, travel expenses, food, fuel and other items. “In a very difficult time for so many, we are immensely grateful for Pam and others who are thinking of ways to help,” Kay Barnett, Christus Ochsner Southwest Louisiana Foundation executive director of development, said.
Kevin Holland, Christus Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana CEO, added, “Despite many not even being able to live in their own homes, our associates here have been incredibly brave during this time, working tirelessly to care for this community throughout the storm and as we begin the long road to recovery.”
Beal said opportunity to fundraise on behalf of her fellow healthcare professionals is an opportunity to “pay it forward” for the selflessness and generosity that is shown daily by the Christus staff. “My career and life have been built on the important belief to give back based upon principles and examples taught by my parents.”
To learn more or donate visit, gofundme.com/lake-charles-hurricane-recovery-assistance-fund.