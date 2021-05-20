A Lake Charles Fire Department crew discovered the remains of a 61-year-old man Tuesday inside a truck swept off the roadway by floodwaters Monday in the 3200 block of East Prien Lake Road.
Lake Charles Police Major Kevin Kirkum said the departments were notified Monday about the Nissan Frontier, searched the area but were unable to locate it until Tuesday.
Kirkum said James E. Netherland of Longville was discovered inside.
Police are investigating this as a traffic fatality and further information will be released as available.