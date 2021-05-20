Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.