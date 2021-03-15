There is something to be said for the atmosphere of hair salons and the willingness of stylists to listen without judgment, laugh with clients and remind them that problems far more serious than a bad hair day befall everyone. Joan Crawford is purported to have said, “I think the most important thing a woman can have — next to talent, of course — is her hairdresser.”
Quite a few would probably say Pete Landry was that important to them.
Pete’s Hair Manor in Sulphur opened its doors March 1977. Landry fixed his client’s hair just the way they liked it. When he started out that meant a wash, set, time under the dryer and style. There might have been some teasing and a hairpiece or two.
When Pete started his business, perms were $10. One of the first paying customers at Pete’s Hair Manor was Jean Fuselier. She paid $5.50 for a wash, roll, set and style.
“Women with curly hair wanted straight,” Pete said. “Women with straight hair wanted curls. I have had women bring in three different pictures and tell me they wanted their sides to look like this, the back like this and the front like this.”
Pete’s dos stayed in place until the customer’s standing appointment the next week.
“It was a lot like the scenes in ‘Steel Magnolia’,” said Elaina, Pete’s wife of 54 years. “Everyone could hear the latest news everyone else was talking about because they had to speak up over the sound of the hair dryers. One time I had to make two ladies get up and change places so the other side of their hair would dry. They had been turned to each other talking the whole time.”
Pete and Elaina were a team. Work started before 8 a.m. because they got to the salon ahead of the clients to make sure the temperature was just right. Their latest working nights were during the Mardi Gras season.
“We’re best friends,” Pete said. “We always have been, even before we dated. Business doubled when she started working there. She’s so good with people.”
Both are Sulphur natives. He was on her father’s school bus route. She rode the bus sometimes. Neither set of parents were supportive of Pete’s decision to attend beauty school in 1971, according to Elaina. Pete had a good job at Firestone as an operator and they had a 3-year-old. Elaina took a job as a cashier at Market Basket while he attended beauty school in Orange.
“Back then, you had to go to beauty school to do women’s hair or barber school to do men’s,” Pete said. “School cost $235 and that included a kit. Today beauty school costs over $20,000.”
Pete remembers the time a new customer told him he probably would not be able to use the perm product she was accustomed to, as she generally went to a very upscale salon. The product came directly from New York and it was hard to come by. She paid dearly for it, $150. He went to the back and brought out the same product and told her what he would be charging for it, considerably less.
“We all used the same products, sometimes the packaging was different,” Pete said.
As times and hairstyles changed, Pete kept pace. But Pete and Elaina did more than hair. They decorated the shop completely at the change of every season and hosted salon Christmas parties. They kept a pot of coffee on for clients, and even cooked. For the last 15 years or so in business, when some of their clients got to the age they couldn’t drive to Pete’s Hair Manor, Elaina picked them up — at their houses or at the nursing home — and took them back. Sometimes they stayed hours after their appointment because they didn’t want to leave. Pete and Elaina never accepted money for this service and even discounted prices for those on fixed incomes.
“They were like family,” Pete said.
Pete and Elaina raised their daughters and granddaughters in the shop.
“Customers changed diapers and tended to the babies as we worked,” Pete said.The Landry grandchildren, the two of whom are now in their 20s, had a lemonade stand out in front of the shop when they were little. The 17-year-old remembers getting her own “play” cape and blow dryer when she was four or five. Only the youngest grandchild will not be able to relate stories of growing up at Pete’s Hair Manor.
The Landrys spirit of generosity extended to the community. They sponsored local teams, provided assistance and donated to local food banks and other nonprofits.
When the Landrys first opened their own shop, Cheryl Gros and Ursula LaPoint worked with them for many years until the passing of Ursula and the retirement of Cheryl. Judy Gill and the late Lena O’Quain worked to help keep the business thriving after Pete was diagnosed with Lymphoma in December 2019. He was cleared of cancer June 2020 and eagerly returned to work. The hurricane damage to their third location at the corner of Maplewood Drive and Post Oak Road, however, provided a logical stopping point. He has officially retired.
“We will miss the many customers we have had over the years,” he said. “Most of all, we will miss seeing the excitement in their eyes when we would finish with their hair. I never got tired of what I did for each one. It’s been a great 50 years.”