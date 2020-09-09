Registered voters in Beauregard and Vernon Parishes are adding their signatures to a statewide petition to recall Governor John Bel Edwards from office.
If successful, the petition would force the state to hold a new Governor’s election.
This week, parish representatives of the recall movement began hosting public events throughout communities where local registered voters may add their signature in-person to petitions that will ultimately be submitted to the local Registrar of Voters, and then on to the Secretary of State’s office in an attempt to ultimately remove Edwards from office.
Vernon Parish recall representative Emily Comacho said that she has already received a strong response from the local area in favor of the petition. The social media post for her very first public signing event was shared over 200 times, and she said she believes that is a sign of the frustration that local voters are feeling in regards to the state’s leadership.
“I believe it shows that the voters in southwest Louisiana area are extremely fed up with the way the governor has been handling everything,” Comacho stated.
While many voters have expressed their frustrations with Governor Edwards regarding his response to the Covid-19 pandemic, many voters including Comacho believe it was the governor’s reaction to Hurricane Laura that ultimately brought the public to its breaking point.
“His lack of compassion, empathy, and sympathy towards everyone in southwest and west central Louisiana was the tipping point to put in the petition. People are fed up and they are done with it,” she stated.
Several voters have already offered to assist Comacho and others share the petition documentation and collect signatures in all areas of the parish.
Comacho said she is also assisting the Beauregard representative and will be hosting an event this Saturday in DeRidder to help collect signatures there as well. The DeRidder event is set for this Saturday at the Regency Crest Apartments office from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Once signatures are received, each parish’s representative is tasked with verifying all those that sign are legally registered to vote within their parish and must make note of their specific precinct. The petitions will then be submitted to the local Registrar of Voters office, and then on to the Secretary of State’s Office.
According to the Secretary of State’s office, a petition for recall is limited to the request that an election be called, and must be made while the subject of the petition has more than six months left in office. All signatures on recall petitions must be handwritten.
The petition will need a total of 600,00 signatures to force a new election. As of Tuesday, 169 days remain to collect signatures.
The last recall election was held in 2016 in DeSoto Parish against Mansfield City Alderman, Mitchell Lewis. An election was held in response to the recall, however the movement failed to remove Lewis from office.
In 2014 and in 2015, two other recall elections were held successfully in Ascension and St. Landry parishes.