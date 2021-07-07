After reaching the Division III state championship volleyball tournament with a senior-laden roster last year, the St. Louis Saints will be relying on chemistry and a versatile roster this season.
Leading the way will be seniors Dillon Anderson and Ella DeMolle, who are each working at new positions in summer workouts.
“Last year I was the libero, before that I was a hitter and setter, so I kind of do a mix of everything,” Anderson said. “This year I will most likely be a hitter or passer. I like passing, seeing everyone’s perspective. Libero was a lot of fun last year, a big change from setter. I like being able to do different things to help the team, wherever coach puts me is fine.”
Last year the Saints overcame destruction of the school campus and gym, putting together a run to the state quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Archbishop Hannan.
“It was rough; we had a lot of things to overcome, especially finding a place to practice,” Anderson said. “We practiced on grass courts, on sand. But I think it helped our team more than hurt it.”
DeMolle said last year’s team was always willing to put in the work despite the circumstances.
“The main thing is we stuck together as a team,” she said. “We were very close, even outside of volleyball. Thinking about playing at state still gives me chills. It was so awesome, we worked so hard. The bus rides are fun with the singing and dancing after we win, but going to state was the best memory. It was so loud and lively.”
Anderson said she is looking forward to being a team leader after learning from last year’s group.
“I am very excited. I have looked forward to senior year,” she said. “Mallory Colletta definitely helped me with her enthusiasm during practice and positivity on the court. I’m trying to stress having fun, not taking it too seriously but at the same time putting forth all the effort.
“I would love to go to state again, that was such an amazing experience for the team. But I want to take it one game at a time and encourage everyone else to do the same. We are very close. I consider them a family and I am really excited to play with them. Being so close-knit helps us be able to communicate with each other, trust each other during every point.”
DeMolle helped organize team workouts throughout the summer. After a rough start to her career, she has worked at improving her play on the court and being a valuable teammate.
“I don’t even know how I made the team as a freshman, to be honest,” she said. “But I have improved a lot since then, working with Coach (Bit) Thompson to get the mechanics down and being a good teammate. That helps you improve. If I have confidence in you, that helps me have confidence in myself.”
DeMolle has been working on playing as a middle blocker after being an outside hitter last year.
“Last year I played right side, but this side I think I will play in the middle.” she said. “It is a big adjustment. You are always moving, blocking. It was way more tiring but I like it. It is more fun and you get more touches.”
DeMolle said versatility will be a strength for the Saints this season.
“We have a lot of dominant hitters and so many all-around players,” she said. “We have a lot of players who can go anywhere. I think that is good, so that we are not too heavy on hitters with no passers. We don’t have as much height as we did last year, but we have a lot of hustle.”
DeMolle is encouraging younger teammates to relish the time the team spends together.
“I want them to enjoy it because it goes fast,” she said. “It gets hard too, so you have to stick with it. But, this is your team, these are your people and you know they are going to be there for you no matter what.”