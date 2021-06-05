This weekend’s Chennault International Airshow is shaping up to be Southwest Louisiana’s coming-out party— a family-friendly outdoor celebration, starring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, that ends a year-long series of COVID-19 lockdowns and cancellations.
As the sellout crowd watches from personal tailgate spaces Saturday and Sunday, the same statement is likely to pop up in every group: “I’m hungry!”
Airshow fans will have access to on-site local food trucks selling food, treats and drinks (see box) while they last. The sellout crowds may lead to similarly sold-out food trucks‚ so Airshow organizers are encouraging each tailgate group to pack a cooler of their favorite foods and drinks to stay hydrated, avoid being hungry and keep the kids happy.
Here are tips if you’re going:
You’re welcome to bring a cooler packed with food and drinks. (Don’t forget a table and some tailgate chairs.)
No cooking glass containers or . reheating of food is allowed.
Bag your trash as you tailgate, and take it with you when you leave.
But, back to the food.
As noted, grilling and other cooking is prohibited — open flame and heating devices don’t mix well with the safety rules of an international airport. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t have great food at your tailgate table. You can prepare delicious, substantial food ahead of time.
The recipes below travel well, feed a crowd and can be served without reheating — a good thing, since your Airshow tailgating will last most of the day.
Ham and Cheese Tailgate Sliders
These Southern-style ham and cheese sliders from Jenn Segal of “Once Upon a Chef‚“ are doused in a tangy butter, mustard and poppy seed sauce.
For the butter sauce:
4 tablespoons unsalted
butter, melted 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 2 teaspoons Worcestershire
sauce 1-1/2 tablespoons poppy
seeds 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder Heaping 1/4 teaspoon salt
For the sandwiches:
One 12-count pack square
Hawaiian rolls 2 tablespoons Dijon
mustard 2/3 pound sliced Swiss
cheese 1/2 pound sliced Black
Forest ham
Directions: With rack in middle position, preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a small bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients for the butter sauce. Set aside.
Using a serrated bread knife, slice the rolls in half. Spread the Dijon evenly over the cut sides of the roll tops and bottoms.
Place the bottom half of the bread, cut side up, in a 9-inch¬square baking pan. Layer half the cheese over the bread. Top with all of the ham, followed by the remaining cheese. Cover with the roll tops.
FOOD TRUCK HEAVEN
Come hungry if you’re among the lucky people with a tailgate ticket for the sold-out Chennault International Airshow this weekend. Here’s the list of food trucks (subject to change) that will be selling food, treats and drinks:
a Mr. Bleu’s Shaved Ice. a Gary’s Grub Hub. a Kona. aMr. Gatti’s. a Ohh Taste and See Diner. a Taco Mel. aCowboy Cones. a South Beau Sneaux. a Mama’s Cajun Cooking. a Aliene’s Asian Grill. a Rita’s Creole Family Kitchen. a El Portrillo. a Fork In The Road. a Curbside Kajun Kuisine. a Tropic Treats. a Thai. a SOWELA culinary program.
Spoon the butter sauce over the top of the rolls, letting it drip down the sides.
Bake for 22-25 minutes, until the top is golden brown and toasted. Let cool for 15-20 minutes in the pan.
Using a large spatula, carefully transfer the sandwich block to a cutting board. Slice into sandwiches and transfer to a paper towel-lined serving plate.
Asian-Ginger Airshow Wings
Make these wings in the slow cooker the night before and pack them in a covered container.
4 pounds chicken wings
(about 32 wings) 1/4 cup honey 1 cup garlic-green onion
teriyaki sauce 2 tablespoons grated fresh
ginger 3 tablespoons fresh lime
juice 1/2 teaspoon lime zest 3 cloves garlic, sliced
Garnishes: Sesame seeds, sliced green onions, sliced red chile peppers.
Directions: Preheat broiler with oven rack three inches from heat. Place wings on a lightly greased rack in a lightly greased broiler pan.
Broil 14 minutes or until browned. Transfer wings to a lightly greased five-quart slow cooker. Stir together honey and remaining ingredients, then pour the mixture over wings. Cover and cook on low for four hours.
Easy Roast Beef Potluck Rolls
Thinly sliced deli roast beef is baked with cheese into golden rolls.
1 pound thinly sliced reduced-sodium deli roast
beef 1 package Hawaiian rolls
(12 count) 1/4 cup cream-style prepared horseradish (or
Dijon mustard) 6 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese 1/3 cup butter, melted 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce 1 tablespoon dried parsley
leaves 2 teaspoons packed light
brown sugar 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cut rolls in half. Place bottom halves in baking dish, spread horseradish on the cut side. Top with deli roast beef and cheese. Close sandwiches. Using a paring knife, cut into 12 sandwiches.
Mix butter, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, sugar and onion powder in a bowl, then pour the mixture evenly over the sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate one hour (or overnight).
Bake sandwiches uncovered for 15-20 minutes or until cheese is melted and rolls are golden brown.