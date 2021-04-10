When asked about the best qualities Southwest Louisiana has to offer, Megan Hartman’s answer was simple — the people.
The region continues to deal with the economic challenges brought on last year by the COVID-19 pandemic and remains on the long road to recovery following Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Hartman, who has been the public relations director for Phillips 66 since 2016, said she has seen residents continually find strength in difficult times.
“I’ve been going through all the volunteer work people have been doing, like feeding neighborhoods and sharing whatever you have with others,” she said. “That’s what I’ve seen recently; everyone coming together in ways they never have before, with the collective goal of making the community stronger and better.”
Hartman said she is encouraged by how the community views the setbacks of Laura and Delta, along with COVID-19, as opportunities to improve.
“There’s a commitment to our community and to each other and to see the good when we still have a long way to go with our recovery,” she said.
Local industries have also stepped up to assist nonprofits and other organizations, such as the United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Second Harvest Food Bank, that are helping those in need.
“They have been invaluable to be able to facilitate all the needs our community has right now,” she said. “A lot of our philanthropic money went to helping with hurricane relief and food insecurity through the pandemic and the hurricanes.”
Prior to working at Phillips 66, Hartman spent several years as the senior marketing manager for the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau. She said the social and economic changes brought on by the initial stay-at-home orders last March, as well as social distancing, have forced residents to look at their usual activities and routines in a new way.
“COVID-19 has made us go back to the basics and go back to what is important; our families and our neighbors,” she said. “I’ve seen more people in neighborhoods riding bikes, driving golf carts, going fishing. You see more people enjoying the outdoors. We are the Sportsman’s Paradise. COVID can’t take that away from us.”